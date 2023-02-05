Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India ranks third in world startup ecosystem: Union minister Anurag Thakur

By Press Trust of India
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 05:13:10 GMT+0000
India ranks third in world startup ecosystem: Union minister Anurag Thakur
India is now the hub of startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars, the minister said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said India is now the hub of startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the valedictory function of 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University.

More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival.

"India is now the hub of startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars which has been possible only by the contribution of India's youth," the minister said.

ALSO READ
Amid a slowdown in the startup ecosystem, the government’s push keeps it buoyant

Thakur said the world is looking towards New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, biggest exporter of mobile phones and defence equipment.

He said for sustainable growth, sustainable investment is required for the development of a green economy leading to green jobs.

"For that, India is moving towards becoming the global hub for green hydrogen producing five million metric tons, 10% of the world in the next five years with Rs 8 lakh crore investment that will generate thousands of green jobs for the youth of this country," he said.

Praising the various performances of the youth during the festival, Thakur said India has a great history with rich culture, art, and tradition, and the youth of this country have a great responsibility to preserve this culture, art, and tradition which is not seen anywhere in the world.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

InMobi Co-founder Piyush Shah on building India’s first unicorn

This startup is using the power of social media to get school students to work on sustainability efforts

‘Failure kicks out the ego’ – insights and inspiration for the exciting journey of creativity

Daily Capsule
Legacy on social media
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

‘Failure kicks out the ego’ – insights and inspiration for the exciting journey of creativity

What's brewing at Coffeee.io, which wants to make tech recruitment efficient and bias-free

Legacy on social media

InMobi Co-founder Piyush Shah on building India’s first unicorn

Committed to ensuring market integrity; measures in place to address excess volatility: SEBI on Adani crisis