Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Indian semiconductor market to reach $55B by 2026: Deloitte

By Press Trust of India
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 03:50:17 GMT+0000
Indian semiconductor market to reach $55B by 2026: Deloitte
Satellite broadband and communication service market in India is expected to grow and expand with the developing use case horizon and exponential growth in data consumption, as per Deloitte's 2023 TMT (Technology, Media, and Entertainment, Telecom) predictions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India is poised to emerge as a major player in 5G, semiconductor and chip technology, live sports, and AVOD, with private deployment networks likely to take off in a big way during 2025-2028, according to consultancy Deloitte.

It has also projected the Indian semiconductor market to be worth $55 billion by 2026.

Satellite broadband and communication service market in India is expected to grow and expand with the developing use case horizon and exponential growth in data consumption, as per Deloitte's 2023 TMT (Technology, Media, and Entertainment, Telecom) predictions.

Deloitte predicted the Indian semiconductor market will reach $55 billion by 2026, with more than 60% of the market being driven by three industries--smartphones and wearables, automotive components, and computing and data storage.

"With growing demand, the industry is poised to play an important role in enhancing the global value chain as it will expand to a market size of $85 billion and generate employability for 6,00,000 by 2030," it said in a release on Monday.

PN Sudarshan, Partner and TMT Industry Leader at Deloitte India, noted that the semiconductor chip shortage over the past two years has amplified the importance of this industry. It has exposed the underlying risks in the value chain, owing to geopolitical threats, fluctuating demand from original equipment manufacturers, natural disasters and economic sanctions, he added.

semiconductor

Image Source: pexel.com

ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal invites US investors to invest in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech

"These factors, however, also present a unique opportunity for India, positioning it as the next big manufacturing destination.

"Driven by key factors, including an increase in semiconductor content, the advent of 5G and IoT, and data storage requirements, the sector will also attract investment, talent, and bilateral relations focusing on supply chain, resilience, and localisation setting in India," Sudarshan said.

According to Deloitte's analysis, the Indian sports market is estimated to touch $100 billion by 2027 from $27 billion in 2020, a growth of over 20%, and "about twice as fast as the global sports market".

"We predict that the success of new talent in sports and government initiatives will accelerate the growth of diverse sports in India," Deloitte said.

Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader at Deloitte India, said, India's push towards advancing its telecom and data centre infrastructure coupled with the availability of a multitude of approaches for private network deployment, offers great opportunity for enterprises to utilise edge computing and 5G technology to enhance their operations, agility, and competitiveness.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Cashfree Payments acquires checkout platform Zecpe

Rajasthan Investor Conclave brings startups and investors on the same page

Spacefields: Dual use technologies for space applications

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

Govt to release second advance GDP estimate for 2022-23 today

UNDP, NITI Aayog collaborate to host virtual event for Mission LiFE

NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment