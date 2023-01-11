Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Piyush Goyal invites US investors to invest in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech

By Press Trust of India
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 04:31:01 GMT+0000
Piyush Goyal invites US investors to invest in EVs, semiconductors, battery tech
The commerce and industry minister of India held discussions with CEOs of leading companies, including Michael Miebach of Mastercard, Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone, and Henry R Kravis of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has sought investment from the US in sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and battery technology.


The minister is in the US on a three-day visit till January 11.


"India offers huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law, and transparent economy," said Goyal, addressing the Indian community at an event in New Jersey.


He urged the Indian community to take this message to the world that India is a trusted partner in the supply chain and investment portfolio. He also called the diaspora for promoting made-in-India products and presenting India's investment opportunities to investors in the US.

Startup investment
ALSO READ
India today is land of opportunity, trusted partner in global supply chains: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal said transformational reforms that India witnessed over the last few years had made the country the world's fifth-largest economy.


The minister held discussions with CEOs of leading companies, including Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard; Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co; Josh Silverman, CEO of e-commerce platform Etsy; Stephen A Schwarzman, CEO of asset management group Blackstone; and George R Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls.


The CEOs expressed optimism at India's growth trajectory, said an official statement. The statement also said the minister had invited the companies to expand their presence in India.


"He invited the US industry to make use of the limitless opportunities in India especially in sunrise sectors such as EVs, semiconductors, battery technology, etc," it said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Proptech startup Brick&Bolt raises $10M from Accel and Celesta Capital

Payments regulator lists countries to allow NRE, NRO accounts to transact through UPI

The Whole Truth raises $15M in Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital

BrowserStack India’s operating revenue, profit grow nearly 60% in FY22

Daily Capsule
BrowserStack India posts impressive earnings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Customer is king: Cashfree Payments’s Arun Tikoo on reimagining the payments process in India

Payments regulator lists countries to allow NRE, NRO accounts to transact through UPI

Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order

Flipkart marketplace arm gets $90M cash infusion

‘Online collaboration tools have emerged as a necessity’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

BrowserStack India posts impressive earnings