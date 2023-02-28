Infosys to collaborate with ng-voice of Germany

Infosys, a technology services company, has announced a strategic collaboration with ng-voice GmbH, a provider of cloud-native Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) solutions. Infosys will provide systems integration services for ng-voice through a global delivery model facilitating telecom operators with digital capabilities to deploy fully containerized and cloud-native network solutions across Europe.

According to Infosys, it was chosen for its deep-domain expertise, breadth of service offerings, and diverse talent pool that can support the cloud-native IMS developed by ng-voice. As part of the agreement, Infosys will provide a set of cross-industry services, solutions, and platforms that will enable enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to drive business agility and growth via agile, flexible, and resource-efficient cloud-native business platforms. Building on this, Infosys and ng-voice will together provide managed services to support the network solution, while fostering innovation and delivering personalized customer experiences.

“This partnership will help us take our customers on a transformation journey while also accelerating the adoption of cloud-native networking solutions across Europe," said David Bachmann, CEO, ng-voice.

Synechron unveils suite of solutions for financial services industry

Synechron, the digital consulting firm launched its Data Monetization Accelerator programme. The programme offers a suite of building block solutions that aims to help retail and commercial banks, asset managers, and financial services institutions.

Synechron’s tools leverage analytics and derive insights to identify revenue opportunities and implement key strategies for monetizing their data, while preserving data privacy, security, governance, and management. This is the 10th edition of its accelerator programme.

This programme offers four real-world, advanced data solutions to help companies solve key challenges and address the emerging needs of the global financial services industry. These include - Data Marketplace & Clean Rooms for Portfolio Analytics, Merchants Recommendations, Fraud Operational Intelligence, and financial wellness.

All of Synechron’s 80 Accelerator program tools and solutions have been developed collaboratively across global operating units and with teams of over 300 experts in the firm’s 13 proprietary Financial Innovation Labs.

TCS gets top spot in procurement outsourcing index

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Procurement Outsourcing.

The report states that TCS has a holistic portfolio of offerings and capabilities to help clients in their procurement digital transformation journey. It acknowledges that TCS has built a robust procurement digital ecosystem comprising of in-house solutions like ignio– its cognitive intelligence platform and TAP – its cloud based S2P platform and also third-party providers that include best of breed platform providers and others. The report recognizes TCS Cognix as a differentiator that accelerates the digital transformation agenda for TCS’ clients.