Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Karnataka budget: Govt to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport

By Press Trust of India
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 12:22:07 GMT+0000
Karnataka budget: Govt to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport
Presenting his government's last budget in the present term, he also said new industrial clusters will be established in nine places by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC).
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a state-of-the-art startup park would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Presenting his government's last budget in the present term, he also said new industrial clusters will be established in nine places by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC).

Bommai said a feasibility report has already been prepared for the construction of airports in Davangere and Koppal districts, and steps will be taken to commence the construction work this year.

Stating that people are showing more interest in air travel mode with a view to saving time and for hassle-free travel, the Chief Minister said in this background, the government has undertaken a record number of five new airports work in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur and Karwar districts.

Shivamogga and Vijayapura airport work will be completed this year itself, he said.

Karnataka

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ
Karnataka discusses investment plans with Foxconn

Noting that administrative approval has already been given for construction of Ballari airport, the Chief Minister said, it will be developed under PPP (public private partnership) model through competitive bidding process by beginning a new tender process.

Steps have been taken for the upgradating of Mysuru airport for which about Rs 320 crore has been allocated.

New industrial clusters will be established in nine places by KSSIDC— Kodkani in Uttara Kannada District, Kanagala in Belagavi, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara, Chitthapura in Kalaburagi, Byragondanahalli-Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur, Humnabad in Bidar, Raichur rural, Hoovinahipparagi in Vijayapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga.

In the current year, new Mega Textile Parks in Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chikkamagalur districts and mini textile parks in 25 locations in the State will be established on PPP model, he said, adding that this will lead to creation of employment to nearly 25,000 people.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Formula One launches F1 TV ahead of World Championship

Infurnia, Cattle Guru, Ubreathe raise early-stage funding

Digital lending startup Mintifi eyes $60M funding; targets $1B in lending: Report

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Formula One launches F1 TV ahead of World Championship

Orion Innovation acquires Sryas Inc for an undisclosed sum

Infurnia, Cattle Guru, Ubreathe raise early-stage funding

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 17, 2023)