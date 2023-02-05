It’s a good day for Paytm.

The fintech’s parent company, One97 Communications, reported a 41.6% rise in third-quarter revenue, buoyed by soaring loan growth, and said it achieved operating profitability three quarters ahead of guidance.

It has achieved its operating profitability milestone with EBITDA before ESOP cost at Rs 31 crore, significantly ahead of its guided timeline of September 2023.

In other news, Spotify﻿ Founder-CEO Daniel Ek is “shuffling” sectors with healthcare. The Swedish serial entrepreneur has launched Neko Health to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection.

Last but not least, Ashneer Grover has hinted that his future plans could include an entry into politics as he believes there is a need to change the perception of politics.

"You need the right candidates to become a part of politics. There are hardly anyone from an IIT and IIM in politics. My view of joining politics is that—getting a right candidate,” said Ashneer, at a fireside chat during the 34th Annual International Seminar by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - Abu Dhabi Chapter.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Legacy on social media

11 Oscars - All at Once

Thai on a plate in India

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the longest-running sitcom ever?

Interview

BB Ki Vines Co-founder and actor Bhuvan Bam’s journey from a middle-class boy to one of India’ leading YouTubers is one such miracle story. The driving force behind his meteoric rise is less about using tricks to increase social media followers and more about working tirelessly to pursue passion.

Sharing ideas:

Contrary to popular perception, Bhuvan’s journey didn’t begin with YouTube but rather with Facebook, where he created a BB Ki Vines page.

Bhuvan spoke about his journey from the BB Ki Vines web series Dhindora to the Disney Hotstar web series Taaza Khabar. While the former had Bhuvan acting as nine different characters created by him, the latter was about getting into the skin of one character entirely.

According to Bhuvan, there is an audience for every type of content, and it’s just a matter of time that the audience finds the creator, as long as one stays in the game.

YS Reviews

Everything Everywhere All at Once. The title triggers thoughts of speed and momentum. And yes, the film is sometimes hard to keep up with. But it’s worth watching, even if you missed it in theatres.

Starring Michelle Yeoh (of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon fame), this genre-bending movie is a medley of science fiction, comedy, and drama, which takes you on a cinematic whirlwind that concludes with introspection of your actions and life choices.

Mind-bending:

While diversity content and independent films have won Oscar nominations in recent years, this one has swept the nominations with 11 nods.

The plot takes you on a frantic journey across Evelyn’s parallel lives in parallel verses. In each life path, the most important aspects are her family and her love for her daughter.

Everything Everywhere All at Once may not follow the rules of cinematic storytelling. Yet it is as cinematic as it can be, innovative and entertaining.

Foods and Beverages

The new-age consumer in India is far more evolved today, with a fine appreciation for other cultures. Recently, India’s only authoritative culinary movement, Culinary Culture, brought Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, the Executive Chef and Owner of Le Du Bangkok, for an exclusive two-day pop-up to Leela Ambience Gurugram.

Bon appétit:

For the unversed, he is the only Thai chef with two restaurants on the prestigious Asia’s 50 best restaurants list–Le Du and Nusara, both in Bangkok.

Chef Ton has been a part of several Michelin-starred restaurants like Eleven Madison Park, The Modern, and Jean Georges.

While the trend of Michelin-starred chefs coming for pop-ups and residencies is growing in India, there’s a special reason why Chef Ton has a special place for the country.

News & updates

Vision loss: Indian firm Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling its artificial tears and lubricant eye drops after 55 adverse events, including one death and cases of permanent blindness, were reported in the US. The eye drops in question are distributed by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma.

Indian firm Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling its artificial tears and lubricant eye drops after 55 adverse events, including one death and cases of permanent blindness, were reported in the US. The eye drops in question are distributed by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma. Sushi terrorism: Japan’s famed conveyor-belt sushi restaurants are scrambling to tackle a craze for making viral videos in which customers commit unhygienic acts. The phenomenon, dubbed “Sushi Terrorism,” gained steam earlier this week after a teenager posted a video to social media.

Japan’s famed conveyor-belt sushi restaurants are scrambling to tackle a craze for making viral videos in which customers commit unhygienic acts. The phenomenon, dubbed “Sushi Terrorism,” gained steam earlier this week after a teenager posted a video to social media. Not guilty: Elon Musk and Tesla were found not liable by a jury in a San Francisco federal court in a class-action securities fraud trial stemming from tweets made by the billionaire in 2018. Musk was sued by Tesla shareholders, saying he had “funding secured” to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that “investor support” for such a deal was “confirmed.”

Which is the longest-running sitcom ever?

Answer: Last of the Summer Wine, a British television show that finished in 2010 after 37 years and 31 series.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.