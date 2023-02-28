Ofofo: Addressing cybersecurity challenges for small and medium businesses

Over the last few years, the number of cyber attacks have been on the rise. Unlike large companies which have sophisticated systems to address these challenges, for small and medium businesses, the challenges are even more difficult.

With limited resources and budgets, these businesses have been struggling to find the right cybersecurity solutions to protect their data and operations. Enter ﻿Ofofo﻿, a first-of-its-kind B2B marketplace in Cybersecurity for Small and medium businesses.

Founded in 2020 by Mohan Gandhi Ponnaganti, Anshika Srivastava, and Angad Singh Gill, Ofofo is the only Indian startup selected for the CyberXcelerator program in Europe. The team of three entrepreneurs have exits in Cybersecurity, marketing automation, and marketplaces, and are driven by the mission to bring cybersecurity to 1 million small and medium businesses with their solutions.

Ofofo has 35+ buyers, 110+ sellers, and 50+ cybersecurity offerings. It is free, curated and crafted for Small and medium businesses, and helps them connect to Cybersecurity companies with proven business experience with crafted offerings designed for SMBs.

The platform provides transparent pricing, resilience models, curated offerings, and one dashboard to drive overall insights. Ofofo has patents for Resilience models and the Ofofo Security Encapsulation Protocol used for Single Pane of Glass Dashboards.

Ofofo's revenue model is relatively simple. 10% of the transaction fee charged to the sellers and everything else is free. The platform is built using the full stack model.

The platform solves the problem of SMBs having lean cybersecurity teams, limited cybersecurity budgets, and difficulty in navigating 40,000+ Cybersecurity companies that primarily target large enterprises. Ofofo's unique selling point is faster, convenient and easy purchasing of Cybersecurity products and services within just a few minutes.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.