Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ola signs MoU with TN govt to set up a 2000 acres EV facility

By Anupriya Pandey
February 18, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 18 2023 12:06:47 GMT+0000
Ola signs MoU with TN govt to set up a 2000 acres EV facility
It will house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks, and the larger ancillary ecosystem for EVs and claims to be the world's largest EV facility in a single location.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Government of Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing capabilities in two- and four-wheel steering vehicles and cells. As part of the MoU, Ola will establish an EV hub in the districts of Krishnagiri and Dharmapur in Tamil Nadu.


It will house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks, and the larger ancillary ecosystem for EVs, the company said in a statement. It also claims to be the world’s largest EV facility at a single location.

"At Ola, our aim is to localize all critical elements of the EV value chain" said Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola in a statement. He added that the company's aim is to localize all critical elements of the EV value chain and contribute to making India a global hub for EVs. "Ola’s EV Hub would bring the entire EV ecosystem under one roof making us a much stronger vertically integrated mobility company," he added.

Last year, Ola unveiled its first Li-ion cell—NMC 2170— was built in its Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.


The BIC has over 200 unique and cutting-edge lab equipments to cover all aspects of cell-related research and development. This innovation center is also equipped to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication, and testing under one roof. According to the company, it will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming EV hub this year.

Ola Electric will spend the next decade focusing on developing local supply chains for new materials and components, like motors, rare earth magnets, semiconductors, power electronics, lithium production, electrode production.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quick fact file of Myntra-Flipkart deal

Digital lending startup Mintifi eyes $60M funding; targets $1B in lending: Report

A community space for mind-melding: Jodhpur-based The Book Cafe is more than just about coffee or books

[Startup Bharat] This Assam-based travel-tech startup is promoting Northeast tourism, creating jobs

Daily Capsule
Ruhee Dosani: Grooving with the stars
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NSE to add Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to major indices

Internovo Ventures acquires Mera Cashier, will rebrand it to Indibook

Angel Network Zero To One Fund invests Rs 1 Cr in Devlavya Elearn

Digital, developers, drones: Test your business creativity with Edition 73 of our quiz!