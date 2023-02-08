Menu
Paytm loan disbursal surges 327% year-on-year in January, GMV grows 44%

By Trisha Medhi
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 04:52:58 GMT+0000
Paytm loan disbursal surges 327% year-on-year in January, GMV grows 44%
Paytm's loans disbursement grew to Rs 3,928 crore in January 2023. Total number of loans disbursed during the month surged 103% YoY to 3.9 million, and the GMV processed through the platform grew to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
Paytm’s loan distribution business, in partnership with marquee lenders, has grown 327% year on year with disbursements of Rs 3,928 crore ($480 million) in January 2023.

The total number of loans disbursed during the month surged 103% YoY to 3.9 million, according to the company's business operating performance report for January 2023.

The total gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through the platform grew 44% YoY to Rs 1.2 lakh crore ($15 billion) for January 2023.

“Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” the company said.

The payments and financial services company's average monthly transacting users for the month stood at 89 million, registering a 29% YoY increase. The company attributed this to the growth of consumer engagement on its Super app. 

“Our payments consumer and merchant base offers a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth," said the company.

The company continues to play a key role in the offline payments market with 6.1 million merchants paying subscriptions for payment devices—an increase of 0.3 million in the month of January.

Paytm
Paytm Payment Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI

“With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," Paytm said in its stock exchange filing today.

Third quarter performance

In the third quarter of FY23, Paytm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), an indicator of operational profit, before ESOP cost margin, improved to Rs 31 crore.

The company said it achieved operating EBITDA profitability three quarters ahead of guidance, driven by revenue growth across businesses, disciplined cost management, and operating leverage.

The fintech player's revenue from operations increased 42% YoY to Rs 2,062 crore. The company attributed this to growth in its core payments business and sustained growth momentum in the credit business and commerce business.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

