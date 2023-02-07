Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sequoia-backed Practo appoints Amit Kumar Verma as chief technology officer

By Team YS
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 07:24:49 GMT+0000
Sequoia-backed Practo appoints Amit Kumar Verma as chief technology officer
Amit Kumar Verma has nearly 20 years of experience in product engineering and has built B2B and B2C software systems in the past.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Telemedicine company ﻿Practo﻿ has appointed Amit Kumar Verma as the chief technology officer (CTO), just months after elevating him to the position of head of engineering in the consumer-facing business. Co-founder Abhinav Lal was previously heading the technology team as the CTO.

Amit has nearly 20 years of experience in product engineering and has spearheaded several software projects in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. His previous corporate stints were with ﻿Bigbasket﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Oracle﻿, Yahoo, and ﻿Microsoft﻿.

Last June, he was chosen to lead the engineering vertical of Practo's B2C category.

"Amit will be working closely with Abhinav Lal, co-founder, to scale current systems further and develop newer technology products that will help improve the delivery of quality healthcare," Practo said in a statement.

"From the very talented medical, product, engineering, and other management teams to a stable leadership team, Practo has everything it takes to make it big in a sector that requires determination, grit, and innovation to survive and thrive," said Amit. "Its journey has been awe-inspiring so far, and I’m thrilled to be at the helm of the technology division."

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Navalurkar Dattatreya and Abhinav Lal, Practo is an online appointment booking and telemedicine platform. It ventured into surgery services in 2021. It has raised $251 million in funding so far from investors ﻿Sequoia Capital﻿, ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿, Tencent, and AIA Group.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Swiggy to be IPO-ready by September 2023: Report

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Simple Energy raises $20M to ramp-up the production of electric scooter Simple ONE

Coding, innovation, recognition at Games24x7: Future of Gaming Hackathon

Daily Capsule
BetterPlace enters Southeast Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Swiggy to be IPO-ready by September 2023: Report

Simple Energy raises $20M to ramp-up the production of electric scooter Simple ONE

[YS Exclusive] KreditBee, Ola’s Avail Finance, Indiabulls Housing in Meity target list of digital lenders

PhonePe launches feature to allow international UPI payments

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Coding, innovation, recognition at Games24x7: Future of Gaming Hackathon