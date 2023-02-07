Telemedicine company ﻿Practo﻿ has appointed Amit Kumar Verma as the chief technology officer (CTO), just months after elevating him to the position of head of engineering in the consumer-facing business. Co-founder Abhinav Lal was previously heading the technology team as the CTO.

Amit has nearly 20 years of experience in product engineering and has spearheaded several software projects in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. His previous corporate stints were with ﻿Bigbasket﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿Oracle﻿, Yahoo, and ﻿Microsoft﻿.

Last June, he was chosen to lead the engineering vertical of Practo's B2C category.

"Amit will be working closely with Abhinav Lal, co-founder, to scale current systems further and develop newer technology products that will help improve the delivery of quality healthcare," Practo said in a statement.

"From the very talented medical, product, engineering, and other management teams to a stable leadership team, Practo has everything it takes to make it big in a sector that requires determination, grit, and innovation to survive and thrive," said Amit. "Its journey has been awe-inspiring so far, and I’m thrilled to be at the helm of the technology division."

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Navalurkar Dattatreya and Abhinav Lal, Practo is an online appointment booking and telemedicine platform. It ventured into surgery services in 2021. It has raised $251 million in funding so far from investors ﻿Sequoia Capital﻿, ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿, Tencent, and AIA Group.