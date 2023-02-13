Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 13, 2023)

T-Hub, Suzuki Innovation Center to promote innovation between India and Japan

Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub has partnered with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), a corporation in the automobile sector to accelerate the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem. With this collaborative partnership, T-Hub Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to provide mentoring and support to Indian entrepreneurs to access Japan’s ecosystem.

Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC), which is an open innovation platform, will provide growth opportunities to T-Hub incubated startups. In addition, SIC provides an open platform for new connections and innovation between India and Japan among academia, industries, and startups.

Entrepreneurs will get to engage and innovate with universities and industries from India as well as Japan in domains of sustainability, rural development, supply chain, agritech, and mobility. T-Hub—through its innovation ecosystem—will help SIC gain exposure to a variety of innovative solutions from startups and help them boost their experiences and expertise in the innovation ecosystem.

T-Hub and SIC will collaborate on events, leadership opportunities, workshops, and mentoring to bridge the gap between the Japanese and Indian startup ecosystems.

Inheritance tech startup Legacy Next to onboard 100 large corporates by 2023

Legacynext, a startup enabling Indians to plan and transfer their inheritance, announced its plan to onboard 100 large corporations in 2023.

Launched in 2022, Legacynext enables individuals to create a digital will so that inheritance can be passed on to loved ones in a seamless, cost-effective and fast manner.

The startup, which has already onboarded large companies such as L&T Technologies, Ultrahuman and a couple of the top five global tech corporates, aims to reach 100 corporates by end of the year. This will be done in phases, the management said.

Any Indian or Indian family can buy a subscription and plan their inheritance. Legacynext’s services include a death certificate, financial assets and liabilities transfer/claims, insurance claims, PPF, EPF, Vehicle, utility connections transfers, ITR filing, will probate/succession certificate, and closing govt ID proofs. Currently, the startup covers around 450,000 individuals under its subscriptions.

PedalStart launches Agcubator, an initiative for agritech startups

PedalStart, a Gurugram-based startup which works on a hybrid model of incubator and accelerator, is launching Agcubator, an initiative for agritech startups. This programme is a cohort designed specifically for agritech domain startups from around the globe to bring them under one platform. The cohort will support startups and help them grow and develop in the ecosystem.

Agcubator will provide selected startups with access to mentorship from experts from the domain.

Nitin Jain, Co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness; Sanjay Sacheti, Country Head—India of Olam Agri; Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Otipy; Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and CEO of Hesa; and others are onboarded as mentors. Agritech expert and angel investor Ramakrishnan M would be joining the cohort as Programme Lead.

Twenty startups will embark on a six-week journey with Agcubator after undergoing a three-stage screening process. The process begins with registering on the waiting list, followed by a review of the application, and finally, a connection with the analysts for onboarding.

