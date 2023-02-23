NimbusPost collaborates with ClickPost to streamline ecommerce logistics

﻿Nimbuspost﻿ has announced integration with ClickPost to streamline the shipping journeys of ecommerce brands.

Through this collaboration, the two logistics giants will integrate their platforms to build an advanced logistics interface throughout supply chain operations.

The partners intend to leverage new-age technology such as AI and Machine Learning to facilitate a superior shipping experience for online merchants and upgrade the brand-customer relationship. The association is projected to transform ecommerce logistics by enhancing logistics capabilities and accelerating ecommerce brands’ scalability.

CoinDCX elevates Vivek Gupta as CTO

﻿CoinDCX﻿ has promoted Vivek Gupta, former EVP and Head of Engineering at the company, to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As the CTO, Vivek will play a crucial role as the company’s technological evangelist, building and innovating for the business and ecosystem at large.





In his new role, Vivek will be responsible for enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for customers, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users.





In his previous role at CoinDCX, Vivek's role was to ensure that the platform strengthens its usability for its customers. He was the driving force behind the technology for CoinDCX’s DeFi initiative, Okto—a self-custody wallet, and making it risk-proof.

Vivek Gupta, CTO, CoinDCX

Simplilearn partners with IIT Bangalore to enable upskilling

﻿Simplilearn﻿ has partnered with IIT Bangalore for an advanced certificate in user interface/user experience design. In line with the 25% increase in demand for UI/UX skills seen annually. The programme is designed for aspiring and existing designers to pursue successful design careers and hands-on practical experience in this domain, enabling them to emerge as professional UI/UX designers.

The five-month-long programme is aimed at delivering an in-depth understanding of the UI/UX design field by highlighting topics such as UX research, design thinking, user interface design, and more.

Simplilearn will also offer jobs assistance, including help with resume assistance, career mentoring and premium job portal access, masterclasses from faculty of IIT Bangalore, along with portfolio creation on Dribbble, design tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, Invision, and Sketch. It also claims an 8X higher engagement in live online classes by Simplilearn’s expert instructors.

Flipkart launches medicine delivery via its app through Flipkart Health+

Ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿has launched medicine delivery via its app through Flipkart Health+. Customers across India can now order a wide selection of affordable and genuine medicines and healthcare products within minutes.





Flipkart Health+ app is aimed at ensuring customers get access to genuine and trusted pharmaceutical products at their doorsteps. The platform has mandated its sellers to follow meticulous processes for quality checks.





It offers 48,000 prescription medicines with features such as hassle-free upload of doctor prescriptions, effortless checkout process, multiple payment options, Flipkart Health+ Wallet, etc. In addition to this, Flipkart Plus Members can also utilise their SuperCoins to redeem exciting offers.

1Silverbullet partners with Arka Fincap

1Silverbullet has partnered with Arka Fincap to simplify the process of integrating insurance solutions for customers.





The standard API utilised will allow Arka Fincap to receive custom insurance quotes for each loan they sell. Once the customer agrees to buy the insurance, 1Silverbullet uses its integrated dynamic UI to collect the necessary information and directly book the policy as part of the loan disbursement process.





The API integration will enable Arka Fincap to easily add additional insurance offerings such as health insurance bundled with loans or personal accident insurance. This will not lead to any changes in their core loan management system.

Pine Labs, Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants

﻿Pine Labs﻿, a merchant commerce omnichannel platform, and Thomas Cook (India) have partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to ensure merchant payments via UPI for foreign nationals from G20 countries. The prepaid payment product is issued by Pine Labs under the PPI authorisation obtained from RBI. This facility can be availed on arrival across Thomas Cook’s airport counters.





To facilitate this process, Pine Labs has launched Fave Money which allows travellers from G20 countries the ability to pay digitally via their mobile phone at millions of merchant establishments in India using UPI. The prepaid product issued by Pine Labs is powered by its proprietary issuing platform Qwikcilver and is integrated with the Fave mobile app.

Trend Micro acquires Anlyz

Trend Micro has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Anlyz. The acquisition will extend Trend’s orchestration, automation, and integration capabilities, and will enable enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to improve operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, and security outcomes.

The deal encompasses intellectual property, industry expertise, and more than 40 technical employees all focused on bolstering Trend’s security platform strategy. With this acquisition, the company will expand its engineering team of over 3,000, adding a new research and development centre in Bengaluru, India.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) will be empowered to grow their strategic SOC services while minimising the complexity of the underlying security stack by reducing the number of technology vendors needed. Trend's enterprise customers will benefit from a comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) and incident response orchestration platform that can maximise analyst productivity and help relieve resource constraints.

Mylab Launches rapid tests for sexually transmitted diseases

﻿Mylab Discovery Solutions﻿ expanded its portfolio of rapid tests for sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), namely HIV, HCV, and syphilis. Among these tests, HIV 1/2 Ab and HCV Ab are rapid tests for the detection of antibodies specific to HIV-1 and HIV-2 and HCV respectively, while Syphilis Antibody test detects antibodies (IgG, IgA, IgM) to Treponema Pallidum (TP) to aid in the diagnosis of syphilis.





The tests are capable of being stored at room temperature and can be deployed at the point of care in resource-limited settings. Additionally, these tests can be used at blood banks for the effective detection of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs) among blood donors and for reducing their transmission. The test kits will be available at hospitals and labs by end of this month.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)