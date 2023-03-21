Menu
Mergers and Acquisitions

Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based AI firm Flutura

Flutura has 110 professionals who specialise in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

Press Trust of India117 Stories
Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based AI firm Flutura

Tuesday March 21, 2023,

2 min Read

IT services and consulting firm ﻿Accenture﻿ will acquire Bengaluru-based industrial artificial intelligence company Flutura.

The deal size was not disclosed.

Flutura has approximately 110 professionals who specialise in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

"Flutura will strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net-zero goals faster," Accenture said in a statement.

Ireland-based Accenture plans to bring Flutura's capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.

Also Read
Hero MotorCorp signs up Accenture to develop future-ready supply chain

“Flutura democratises AI for engineers, enabling manufacturing and other asset-intensive companies with carbon intelligence to reduce emissions, energy consumption, and lost output due to unplanned downtime of industrial assets," Senthil Ramani, Senior Managing Director and Accenture Applied Intelligence Lead for Growth Markets, said. "This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America, and the Middle East.”

Last year, Accenture acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

“Our AI platform enables engineers to respond with agility to everchanging market and operating conditions," Krishnan Raman, CEO at Flutura, added. "We look forward to scaling this as part of Accenture and helping more industrial clients achieve high-value outcomes in their production operations.”

Other recent AI acquisitions of Accenture include Analytics8 in Australia, Sentelis in France, Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain Mudano in the UK, and Clarity Insights in the US.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

