Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

By Team YS
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 07:49:58 GMT+0000
Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April
The 22,000-sq.ft. store in Reliance Industries' Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai will be a retail landmark, similar to Apple's outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.
Global technology giant ﻿Apple﻿ will open its flagship India retail store in Mumbai next month and another in New Delhi in the near future, according to The Economics Times.

The 22,000-sq.ft. store in Reliance Industries' Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai will be a retail landmark, similar to Apple's outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore, The Economics Times reported citing two anonymous sources. The Delhi store in Select Citywalk mall in Saket will be spread over 10,000 sq.ft. and is lined up for launch in April-June, possibly just a few days after the Mumbai opening.

The iPhone maker will fix the opening date of the flagship store based on the availability of global executives. Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People of Apple, will likely make an appearance. However, whether or not CEO Tim Cook will be at the unveiling remains unclear, two executives told ET.

The company is currently undertaking a trial run of operations in the stores, the sources said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook

ALSO READ
CCI probe on Apple App Store commission, billing policies nears end

Earlier in January, ﻿Cook said he is “very bullish on India” as the iPhone maker set a quarterly revenue record in the country. However, it missed revenue and profit expectations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. We brought the online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple Retail there. We are putting a lot of emphasis on the market. There’s been a lot going from financing options and trade-ins to make products more affordable and give people more options to buy,” the Apple chief noted.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

