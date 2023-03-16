BlackBerry opens IoT engineering centre in Hyderabad

Software company BlackBerry Limited announced a new BlackBerry IoT Centre of Excellence, Engineering, and Innovation in Hyderabad. The engineering centre will be recruiting embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other Internet of Things (IoT) industries, using the company’s BlackBerry QNX product portfolio and in-vehicle software platform, BlackBerry IVY.

By the end of 2023, the Hyderabad facility—set to be the second-largest for BlackBerry’s IoT division globally after Canada—is expected to host over 100 software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery.

“India is an important market for local and global manufacturers in automotive and IoT sectors—particularly in Hyderabad, an ecosystem of engineering talent. This facility will help BlackBerry IoT to co-develop and co-innovate more closely with our customers and partners based in India, giving talented developers and engineers the opportunity to build the best solutions for complex problems for automotive and other embedded software industries," said Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT.

Polymatech to launch semiconductor components for 5G applications

Polymatech Electronics, a semiconductor chip manufacturer, is set to start the mass production of advanced semiconductor components in India for 5G and 6G applications. Currently, under testing, Polymatech will begin manufacturing chips at the company’s main manufacturing plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

The semiconductors will not only reduce the procurement cost of components for telecom companies but also achieve low power loss and increased efficiency, the company said.

Polymatech is investing $1 billion in semiconductor chip manufacturing. It aims to become one of the largest chip manufacturers in Asia by 2025, with a projected revenue of $12 billion by 2030. Specialising in opto-semiconductors, the company fabricates one million chips daily at its main manufacturing plant in Kancheepuram and is augmenting to manufacture 10 billion chips per annum this year.

Two more facilities of Polymatech are being set up to bolster the production capacity. The first plant at Oragadam, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, has a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with machinery imported from Japan and the adoption of an Industry 4.0 theme. The company is also working on forward and backward integration of current products and localisation of products that are manufactured.

TCS enters into partnership with Envestnet Data and Analytics

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with US-based financial technology firm Envestnet Data and Analytics as the latter expands its technology ecosystem, embraces cloud-first data architectures, and brings comprehensive financial wellness solutions more efficiently to its clients.

The partnership with TCS will see both firms collaborate on transformative market opportunities and co-innovate to bring insights and products, helping global financial institutions deepen client relationships and deliver greater lifetime value. In addition to expanding its core platform and cloud-enabling its data estate, TCS will leverage its cloud capabilities and machine-first approach to enhance Envestnet D&A’s technology infrastructure, streamline operations, and increase product innovation.

This partnership will deliver a holistic data platform that aims to transform client experiences across banking, payments, lending, and wealth products, enable users to augment current data sets with new data from alternate sources and create insights for potential new portfolio strategies.

NetApp appoints new head for India global delivery centre

Data-centric software firm NetApp has appointed Sumeet Arora as Vice President of IT, India Global Delivery Centre. Arora is an IT industry veteran, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in developing IT strategies aligned with high-performing technology teams.

In his new role, Arora will lead all aspects of the delivery life cycles for the company's IT services. Before joining NetApp India, he served as Vice President of IT for Quest Global Engineering Services for ten years.