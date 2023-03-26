Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Delhi high court ask Google to consider softer warnings when users download WinZO

A bench comprising of Justices Manmohan and Saurabh Banerjee questioned the viability of Google's warnings to users when downloading third-party apps.

Sayan Sen9 Stories
Delhi high court ask Google to consider softer warnings when users download WinZO

Sunday March 26, 2023,

2 min Read

A Delhi High Court division bench has asked Google to consider using softer warning to users when downloading gaming firm WinZO's app.

“Are you sure it is a case of malware? You can say it is unverified. Harm may be a harsh word," the Bench, comprising of Justices Manmohan and Saurabh Banerjee asked, questioning the aptness of the warning displayed by Google when users download WinZO’s app.

“Can you say it is harmful? You can say it is unverified and download it at your own risk,” it suggested, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Displaying similar warnings when downloading third-party android apps, not on Google’s Play Store is a standard industry wide practice and not limited to browsers according to Google. “WinZO cannot dictate what policies Google can run… display warnings is not specific to India, but is followed across the globe,” it said.

Objecting to Google’s stance, WinZO said Google had no verification as to whether its app contained malware and argued that 42% users avoided downloading it because of the warning. “If Google says it is not available in Play Store, then it is okay to put out a disclaimer. But to say that it will harm your device, the application has a negative connotation that this is malware.” it added.

The online gaming startup filed a suit claiming that the warning displayed by Android disparages WinZO’s reputation. The bench has asked Google to inform by April 26 whether it willing to make the suggested changes in an order dated March 25.

In January, a Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order forced Google to allow smartphone makers to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices; and exempted developers from being forced to use Google Play's billing system to list their apps on its Play Store. In addition to fining them Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominance in the Android market.

“Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” Google said in a blog post. “However, we are making some changes as required by the CCI’s directives.”

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Pet care commerce is more important than ever

With Advantage Club, companies' employee benefits now include discount coupons and loyalty points

Why D2C startup Plaeto is focusing on school shoes

Daily Capsule
Scotland’s first national chef
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Recycle, repurpose, reframe: how artists spread messages of creativity and environmental preservation

Gender-inclusive trade will help advance India's power ambitions

Scotland’s first national chef

Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and creator of Moore's Law, passes away at 94