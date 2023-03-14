Menu
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

Experience the Magic of Pazo: An Innovative Operations Management Platform for the Retail Industry

By Nucleus_AI
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 13:27:52 GMT+0000
Experience the Magic of Pazo: An Innovative Operations Management Platform for the Retail Industry
Pazo: A Successful Operations Management Platform for the Retail Industry, Backed by Techstars and Metro Cash & Carry, with a Patent for NFC Tasks.
Pazo is an operations management platform for the Retail Industry, founded in 2018 and backed by Techstars and Metro Cash & Carry. It provides brands with a way to implement SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) across their retail outlets, ensuring that tasks are being done from the right place at the right time. Thanks to its innovative product, Pazo has won the NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards and Star Startup Awards, as well as being recognized by Elevate.

Pazo's product works by providing digital checklists to frontline workers that open only during specific times and at specific locations. As part of the checklist, live pictures are mandatory, and in the event of non-compliance, a ticket is automatically raised for someone to fix it. This puts physical operations in auto-pilot mode, and provides real-time visibility for management of all tasks across geographies.

The company has registered a patent for doing tasks via NFC at specific locations without a site/building. Their revenue model is B2B, charging either per use per month or per site per month depending on the users.

Pazo's short-term scaling strategy is to expand globally, starting with the biggest market, North America (US and then Canada), and focusing on Retail and Hospitality markets first. They plan to then look at markets in the Middle East and SouthEast Asia. They need to keep enhancing their SaaS sales and marketing focus. 

