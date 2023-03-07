Menu
Good Glamm takes 90% stake in The Moms Co

By Team YS
March 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 07 2023 05:32:13 GMT+0000
Good Glamm takes 90% stake in The Moms Co
The founders of The Moms Co will continue to serve on the board and have the option to sell the last 10% ownership in the following 12 months, the report said.
﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, a pioneer of the ‘house of brands’ model in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, has raised its stake to 90% in D2C mother and baby care brand ﻿The Moms Co.﻿, according to a report.

The increase in stake is also related to the departure of The Moms Co’s founders, Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani, who took a back seat in day-to-day management, said a report by The Economic Times. The founders will continue to serve on the board and have the option to sell the last 10% ownership during the following 12 months, it added.

The Good Glamm Group acquired a 75% stake in The Moms Co in 2021.

Since the middle of last year, the husband-and-wife team had not been involved in running the day-to-day business operations, the report said, adding that once they formally depart, they have a three-year non-compete provision.

ALSO READ
The Good Glamm Group adds a 'Tweak' to its content strategy

The Moms Co was the group’s largest acquisition and came at a valuation of about Rs 500 crore. Since then, the brand's monthly revenue run rate has increased by a factor of two to roughly Rs 24 crore. 

The house of brands strategy refers to the practice of acquiring multiple companies across sectors and bringing them together under one parent.

Over the last year, The Good Glamm Group has acquired several companies, including feminine hygiene brand Sirona, mom-and-baby platform BabyChakra, digital media platform ScoopWhoop, personal care brand St Botanica, and celebrity talent management platform MissMalini Entertainment. 

It has consolidated its business under three verticals—Good Brands led by Sukhleen Aneja, Good Media led by Priyanka Gill, and Good Creator led by Sachin Bhatia.

Aneja will now be leading The Moms Co business, the report noted.

Edited by Megha Reddy

