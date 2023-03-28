Food chain Bikanervala adopts Google Workspace platform

Bikanervala adopts Google Workspace tech platform

Retail food chain Bikanervala has embarked on a digital transformation journey by adopting Google Workspace with the support of Shivaami, Google Cloud. This is expected to enhance productivity, collaboration, and communication at the company.

Bikanervala stored information in files across multiple email systems and realised this was not the most efficient way of storing and sharing information.

"Before adopting Google Workspace, we were using two email solutions from different systems for our brands Bikanervala and Bikano," said Bikanervala Chief Information Officer (CIO) Ankit Aggarwal. "This created challenges in our ability to sync and connect across both brands, while raising many security challenges Google Workspace became the one-stop solution that allowed us to work in sync and also nullified the security concern."

With Google Workspace over 4,200 employees spread across 150 locations can collaborate securely and seamlessly.

LTIMindtree selected as sourcing partner by Hellenic Bank

Technology services firm LTIMindtree has selected Hellenic Bank as a strategic sourcing partner. This engagement will enable Hellenic Bank to meet its resource capacity demands in an efficient and timely manner.

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will help transform Hellenic Bank’s core business, and enhance its data and analytics and process excellence implementations.

“This engagement is key to our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience, streamline our operations and build a sustainable bank leveraging the power of data and next-generation technology,” said Oliver Gatzke, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Bank.

Industrial sectors see highest malware attacks in India, says report

In 2022, more than 40% of operational technology (OT) computers were affected by malicious objects, according to the ICS threat landscape report by Kaspersky ICS CERT. In South Asia, the percentage of ICS computers on which malware was detected in H2 2022 is lower than the global average (30.3%).

The second half of 2022 was the period with the highest rate of attacks against industrial sectors with 27% of computers affected in India. This period was also marked by a rising number of attacks carried out using malicious scripts, phishing pages (JS and HTML) and denylisted resources.

Denylisting is a security capability that reduces harmful security attacks by denying access to listed elements.

Attacks on the automotive manufacturing and energy sector showed unprecedented growth and accounted for 28.3% and 29.3% of all industries in South Asia, respectively.

In terms of malware categories, only the two top rankings showed growth in the second half of 2022, namely—malicious scripts and phishing pages (JS and HTML) and denylisted internet resources. Other categories of malicious objects either decreased or remained unchanged.

Malicious scripts and phishing pages (JS and HTML) are distributed both online and via email. A significant part of denylisted internet resources are used to distribute malicious scripts and phishing pages.