Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals 10,000 job cuts in a second round of layoffs

By Ishan Patra
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 17:09:22 GMT+0000
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals 10,000 job cuts in a second round of layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta became the first big tech firm to announce a second wave of layoffs. Its cost-cutting efforts have come in response to a significant drop in ad revenue.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday revealed that the company would lay off about 10,000 employees months after it reduced its size team by cutting over 11,000 jobs.

“We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post shared with Meta employees.

This fresh round of layoffs that will affect thousands of employees is in keeping with Meta’s "Year of Efficiency" announced last month. These layoffs are part of a larger restructuring that would flatten the organisation’s hierarchy. The aim is to downsize and reorganise the company and slash recruiting rates.

“Our management theme for 2023 is the Year of Efficiency, and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organisation,” Zuckerberg said last month, as the company posted its Q4 results.

Facebook-parent Meta became the first big tech firm to announce a second wave of layoffs. Its cost-cutting efforts have come in response to a significant drop in ad revenue—an area where the company clocks much of its revenue.

There was some improvement to Meta’s fourth-quarter advertising revenue compared to the last three quarters, although it remained under pressure from weak advertising demand.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

ALSO READ
Meta pulls plug on NFTs for Instagram, Facebook

In 2023, Meta estimates spending between $86 billion and $92 billion, down from the $89 billion to $95 billion that was originally anticipated.

The company's headcount was 86,482 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% year-over-year. This includes a substantial majority of the employees impacted by the layoff, as per the company.

Other big tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have disclosed plans to cut 18,000, 10,000, and 12,000 positions from their respective workforces.

According to the layoff-tracking website layoffs.fyi, the tech industry has laid off almost 2,90,000 people since the beginning of 2022. About 40% of the layoffs have happened this year.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

A Game-Changer in B2B Express Commerce: Marjins Wholesale

What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Y Combinator to layoff 20% staff, decrease late-stage investing

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Salesforce’s AI solution for Air India to improve customer experience

Jumbotail secures Rs 75 Cr in debt round led by Alteria, Innoven Capital

Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

ASCI issues draft advertising guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation