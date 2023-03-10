Menu
Meta explores decentralised social network for sharing text updates

By Team YS
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 13:30:51 GMT+0000
Meta explores decentralised social network for sharing text updates
The app will support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol that powers Twitter rival Mastodon and other federated apps, a report said.
Meta is exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The platfrom could be a direct competitor to the micro-blogging platform ﻿Twitter﻿.

"We’re exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told YourStory in response to emailed queries.

Moneycontrol reported that the app will support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol that powers Twitter rival Mastodon and other federated apps. 

However, at this point it is not clear if the app is still in the concept stage or the development has begun on the app, it added.

Users will be able to use their Instagram credentials to register or login into the Instagram-branded app, as per the report.

ALSO READ
After Twitter, Meta rolls out paid verification service on Instagram and Facebook

The app will be available under the company's current privacy policy, the report said, adding that a supplemental privacy policy and terms of service specific to the app will be available, mentioning cross-app data sharing.

This development comes at a time when Twitter users are trying to look for alternate platforms as the Elon Musk-owned platform struggles to cope with the disruption created by the new owner. Platforms including Mastodon, Post.news, and T2 are a few competitors that have gained popularity in the months after Musk took over Twitter.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

