GitHub lays off more than 140 employees in India

The laid-off employees have been given two months' pay as severance and were made to sign a non-disclosure agreement, a report said.

Team YS13794 Stories
GitHub lays off more than 140 employees in India

Tuesday March 28, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Microsoft﻿-owned GitHub has reportedly laid off 142 people from its engineering team in India.

Business Today reported that the entire engineering team, with hundreds of engineers, was asked to leave the company. The laid-off employees have been given two months' pay as severance, it added.

The report also noted that these employees were made to sign a non-disclosure agreement in lieu of the severance benefits.

“As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” GitHub told YourStory, confirming this development.

In February, the Microsoft-owned developer platform said that it would reduce 10% of its workforce of over 3,000 employees globally in an effort to cut costs. The same month, it noted that it would freeze hirings until further notice.

In an email to employees on February 9, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said, “We are announcing a number of difficult decisions, including saying goodbye to some Hubbers and enacting new budgetary realignments, designed to protect the short-term health of our business while also granting us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy.”

Microsoft acquired GitHub, the popular Git-based code-sharing and collaboration service, in 2018 for $7.5 billion in stock.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

