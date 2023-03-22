Milkbasket's Anant Goel's new venture raises over $5M in ongoing seed round

Anant Goel, the former CEO of Milkbasket, has launched Sorted, an omni-channel platform for fruits and vegetables.





Co-founded by Nitin Gupta and Sahil Madan, the tech-driven food and vegetables platform has raised funds in excess of $5 million in its ongoing seed round, the company said in a statement.





Sorted has its own technology and a franchisee network of digitised mom-and-pop stores, the startup said. It will enable access to fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm at competitive prices, it added. Users of the app can access the platform through any medium–call, message, online or offline–across its network of mom-and-pop stores.

Also Read Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX blocked over 2,431 accounts in past six months

“With data-first, AI-led forecasting, demand analysis and price benchmarking, we are able to deliver better value to farmers, higher income for mom-and-pop shops while improving quality and reducing prices for the end customer," said Nitin Gupta, CTO and Co-founder of Sorted.





According to Goel, existing grocery models continue to struggle to solve for the fresh fruits and vegetables segment as it is optimised for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sales. "They are created and optimised for selling FMCG man-made, pre-packed products with a known shelf life, selling in fixed quantities through a static catalogue - none of which is true for fruits and vegetables.

"It just has to be solved differently and distinctly. If and when done, this can be the fastest, profitable decacorn in the making," he said, adding that this is what Sorted is striving to solve.