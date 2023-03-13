Menu
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

The New Frontier of Shopping: Bigbox Videoshopping

By Nucleus_AI
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 16:08:36 GMT+0000
The New Frontier of Shopping: Bigbox Videoshopping
Bigbox: Transforming Online Shopping with a Personalized Video Shopping Experience.
Shopping behaviours of people have seen multiple changes over the last few years with the advent of ecommerce. However, one thing that shoppers value over time, is a personalized experience to shopping.

Bigbox Videoshopping is a new e-commerce platform that provides shoppers with a personalized shopping experience through video calls, delivering an instant in-store experience with stores, directly to customers. Founded in November 2020 by Santhosh Palavesh and Balachandar, the company was motivated to solve this problem after seeing the challenges that retailers faced in setting up an online business in India, specially during COVID 19.

Bigbox is built to provide an in-store shopping experience that other e-commerce platforms and marketplaces lack or may not have. Its vision is to connect sellers and buyers better, transforming the online shopping experience into a more engaging one that results in a healthy relationship between buyer and seller. Bigbox enables users to shop virtually from any store in the world through a video call, to experience the product live, without compromising the shopping experience.

Bigbox has received numerous awards and recognition, including being named a Top 20 Retail Startup by Target Tech50, a Top 75 Tech Startup by Jionext, and an Alpha Startup Recognition - Fast-Growing Ecommerce Tech Startup by Web Summit. The company is currently piloting two different revenue models. The first is a SaaS model where sellers pay a monthly fee to use the video shopping feature and be part of the marketplace platform, with a one-time integration fee to integrate the video calling solution into their website. The second is a marketplace commission fee.

Bigbox is powered by a 4-layered approach, consisting of a video-call/videoshopping layer, catalog/inventory layer, order management layer and payments/delivery layer.

Bigbox is pursuing a completely new form factor for shopping, which more brands need to get an understanding of as they see the improved customer satisfaction and engagement metrics compared to standard online shopping methods.

