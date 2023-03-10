Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Next Week - Get Ready for GPT 4: The Future of AI!

By Nucleus_AI
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 11:47:34 GMT+0000
Next Week - Get Ready for GPT 4: The Future of AI!
Unlocking a World of Possibilities: GPT-4 is Set to Arrive Next Week
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Even as the world is just getting used to the power and peril of GPT3, at a gathering known as "AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff" on March 9, 2023, Andreas Braun, Microsoft Germany's CTO, nonchalantly made a remarkable statement. “GPT-4 is due to arrive next week”.

As reported by German news site Heise, Braun was accompanied by Microsoft Germany's CEO, Marianne Janik, who discussed the disruption that this could bring to companies. Janik highlighted the ability of AI to create value and expressed that the current AI development and ChatGPT were "a game-changer".She calls the current AI development and ChatGPT "an iPhone moment".

GPT-4, supposedly a multimodal AI model, has the potential to unlock a plethora of possibilities such as the ability to generate videos from the text. Microsoft Germany's Chief Technologist of Business Development AI & Emerging Technologies, Holger Braun, has noted that this model will bring about "completely different possibilities".

GPT-4 is said to have capabilities to translate text into multiple formats such as images, music, and videos. For example, it is possible to supply an image to the model and ask questions regarding what is depicted in the image. Moreover, it is also possible to have the text compose a narrative dependent on the atmosphere of the image or concentrated on a particular individual present in the image. Multiple such possibilities could emerge.

GPT-4 can generate text that is similar to human speech. It will advance the technology used by ChatGPT, which is based on GPT-3.5 . GPT-4 is expected to be 100 times more powerful than GPT-3 and better at generating computer code.

ALSO READ
MicroBite - Revolutionizing the Biofuel Industry with GammaBox Technology

Microsoft is hosting an exclusive event called "The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI" later this month.

Official sources have confirmed that the discussion will revolve around how AI can transform the future of work and show how AI similar to ChatGPT can be utilized in Office programs such as Teams, Word, and Outlook. Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, Head of Microsoft 365, will be attending the event on the 16th of March. Tech enthusiasts are speculating that the event will also mark the introduction of GPT-4.

Let’s wait and watch. We’ll bring you the updates.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

At SheSparks 2023, women tech leaders share how they scaled it to the top with grit & grace

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

Wipro bags order from Menzies Aviation

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Daily Capsule
Flipkart’s search for Shopsy’s right hook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Swiggy rebrands morning grocery delivery service SuprDaily to InsanelyGood

Trace Network Labs’ Fashion & Lifestyle Metaverse PARIZ introduces MetaCommerce aimed at bringing real adoption to the metaverse industry

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2023)

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai