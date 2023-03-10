Even as the world is just getting used to the power and peril of GPT3, at a gathering known as "AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff" on March 9, 2023, Andreas Braun, Microsoft Germany's CTO, nonchalantly made a remarkable statement. “GPT-4 is due to arrive next week”.

As reported by German news site Heise, Braun was accompanied by Microsoft Germany's CEO, Marianne Janik, who discussed the disruption that this could bring to companies. Janik highlighted the ability of AI to create value and expressed that the current AI development and ChatGPT were "a game-changer".She calls the current AI development and ChatGPT "an iPhone moment".

GPT-4, supposedly a multimodal AI model, has the potential to unlock a plethora of possibilities such as the ability to generate videos from the text. Microsoft Germany's Chief Technologist of Business Development AI & Emerging Technologies, Holger Braun, has noted that this model will bring about "completely different possibilities".

GPT-4 is said to have capabilities to translate text into multiple formats such as images, music, and videos. For example, it is possible to supply an image to the model and ask questions regarding what is depicted in the image. Moreover, it is also possible to have the text compose a narrative dependent on the atmosphere of the image or concentrated on a particular individual present in the image. Multiple such possibilities could emerge.

GPT-4 can generate text that is similar to human speech. It will advance the technology used by ChatGPT, which is based on GPT-3.5 . GPT-4 is expected to be 100 times more powerful than GPT-3 and better at generating computer code.

Microsoft is hosting an exclusive event called "The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI" later this month.

Official sources have confirmed that the discussion will revolve around how AI can transform the future of work and show how AI similar to ChatGPT can be utilized in Office programs such as Teams, Word, and Outlook. Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, Head of Microsoft 365, will be attending the event on the 16th of March. Tech enthusiasts are speculating that the event will also mark the introduction of GPT-4.

Let’s wait and watch. We’ll bring you the updates.