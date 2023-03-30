Renowned entrepreneur and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is embarking on an international trip this May and June to engage with OpenAI users, developers, and those interested in artificial intelligence in general. Among the cities on his itinerary, Altman is scheduled to visit New Delhi, marking a significant opportunity for the Indian AI community to connect with one of the leading figures in the global AI landscape.

The trip, as announced by Altman in a recent tweet, includes stops in major cities across the globe such as Toronto, Washington DC, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo, and Melbourne. Apart from meeting users and developers, Altman is also planning to give talks in some of these cities and engage with policymakers to discuss the implications of AI and its potential benefits for society.

India has been making strides in the field of artificial intelligence, with a growing number of startups and established companies incorporating AI technologies into their products and services. Altman's visit to New Delhi presents a unique opportunity for Indian AI enthusiasts and professionals to learn from his experiences at OpenAI, a leading AI research organisation. OpenAI has been responsible for groundbreaking developments in AI, such as the GPT series of natural language processing models, which have set new benchmarks in language understanding and generation capabilities.

During his visit, Altman is expected to share insights into OpenAI's mission to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is safe and beneficial for humanity. By engaging with the local AI community, he aims to foster collaborations and encourage dialogue on critical topics such as long-term safety, ethical considerations, and the responsible development of AI technology.

As India continues to emerge as a key player in the global AI ecosystem, Sam Altman's visit is a testament to the country's growing prominence in this rapidly evolving field. By connecting with the Indian AI community, Altman is helping to strengthen the ties between OpenAI and India, opening up possibilities for future collaborations and joint efforts in addressing the challenges and opportunities that AGI presents.