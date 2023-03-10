Menu
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from Gurugram high-rise

By Team YS
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 13:55:54 GMT+0000
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from Gurugram high-rise
The tragic development comes days after the family celebrated the young entrepreneur’s marriage on March 7 in New Delhi.
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father, Ramesh Agrawal, passed away on Friday after falling from a Gurugram high-rise apartment. 

As per reports, the deceased fell from the building's 20th floor, leading to fatal injuries. The city police are reportedly investigating the matter and are expected to issue a statement.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Ramesh Agarwal was reportedly living in an apartment with his wife. Ritesh Agarwal did not live in the same building, the reports noted.

The tragic development comes days after the family celebrated the young entrepreneur’s marriage on March 7 in New Delhi, attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, billionaire investor and Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son, and other luminaries.

Edited by Suman Singh

