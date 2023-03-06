Platform Commons: A scale approach to solve societal challenges in Education, Agriculture, Civic Engagement and Climate Action

Agriculture, Climate, Education. Civic Engagement. Issues which affect each one of us in different ways. Can there be a broader societal involvement in engaging with and solving for such intergenerational social issues, at scale?

Enter Platform Commons.

Platform Commons is a digital platform development company founded in 2019 to solve such societal challenges. They are currently serving 5 million beneficiaries in the Agriculture, Education, and Civic Engagement spaces and are in the process of launching a Climate Platform.

Their aim is to reduce inequality, to provide a livelihood to a billion people, to positively impact climate, and to make citizens engage deeply with societal issues.

How does that work?

In the agriculture space, Platform Commons helps smallholder farmers increase their income by providing access to infrastructure, knowledge, finance, and markets, and by promoting regenerative agriculture practices.

In the civic engagement space, their platform enables engagement and participation between citizens and governments and sensitizes citizens on priority global, national, and local issues.

In the education space, their platform is designed to improve student learning outcomes, with interventions targeted at stakeholders who work closely with students, such as parents, teachers, volunteers, nonprofits, principals, and tutors.

To drive these outcomes, Platform Commons offers a variety of products and services, including a Monitoring and Evaluation system, a Volunteer Management System, a Nonprofit ERP, a Project Management System, and a Community Outreach cum Call Center Solution. Their revenue model is based on both B2B and B2C channels, with SaaS fees from corporations, CSRs, nonprofits, social enterprises, IT services fees, and consulting and advisory. They have won several awards and recognitions.

Digital Public Goods are increasingly gaining attention as the way to scale and solve societal challenges. In 2022, World Economic Forum had shared that DPI and DPGs, when combined with community engagement and accountable governance, form Open Digital Ecosystems (ODEs) that democratize access to government systems and enable collaborative citizen-centric services.

By building digital platforms for societal problems, Platform Commons is today making an impact in the Agriculture, Education, and Civic Engagement spaces, and soon, in the Climate space as well.

Their model of aggregation and disintermediation could reduce inequality by providing more digital access and affordability.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.