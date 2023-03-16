SAP unveils new data management solution and partnerships

SAP unveils new data management solution

Global enterprise software company SAP India, has unveiled new solutions and partnerships in the area of data management. The company revealed its SAP Datasphere solution, a data management portfolio, which gives customers easy access to business-ready data.

According to SAP, accessing and using data located in disparate systems and locations–across cloud providers, data vendors and on-premises systems–has been a complex challenge. Customers had to extract data from original sources and export it to a central location, losing critical business context along the way and recapturing it only through ongoing, dedicated IT projects, and manual effort. With today’s announcements, SAP Datasphere helps eliminate this hidden data tax, enabling customers to build a business data fabric architecture that quickly delivers meaningful data with business context and logic intact.

SAP also entered into strategic partnerships with data and AI companies–Confluent Inc., Databricks Inc., Collibra NV, and DataRobot Inc.–to enrich SAP Datasphere and allow organisations to create a unified data architecture that securely combines SAP software data and non-SAP data.

HDFC Bank enters into partnership with Backbase

HDFC Bank has entered a partnership with Netherlands headquartered financial technology company Backbase to improve its retail banking architecture.

HDFC has had partnerships with Backbase since 2016 and renewed its agreement with the firm.

HDFC Bank’s internet banking architecture will be run and managed on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. The digital banking platform meets Indian money transfer regulations, via integrations with Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and UPI Payments, and encompasses enhanced, configurable local security features on par with local industry standards.

Backbase has helped over 150 banks and credit unions around the globe re-architect banking around customers.

Xoriant appoints new CEO

Xoriant, a global engineering services company with expertise in digital engineering & emerging technologies has revealed the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Until recently, Sukamal Banerjee was Corporate Vice President of HCLTech. During his twenty-seven year career with HCLTech, he held several leadership roles. He ran a P&L of over $1.5 billion across digital and engineering services, where he oversaw the global operations, leading a team of over 20,000 engineers across 30 countries.

“Sukamal comes with a proven experience of driving growth, deep strategic thinking, strong operational expertise, an exceptional leadership track record and will lead Xoriant in its next phase of growth," said Xoriant Chairman Sanjay Jalona.

Infosys Finacle solution implemented at ABN AMRO

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys and ABN AMRO has revealed the implementation and go-live of the Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution for the bank’s corporate customers.

ABN AMRO will now be able to provide its customers a single point of access to better manage their global commercial cash flows securely from anywhere and on any device. With this implementation, the bank’s customers will see transformative improvements in target balancing, notional pooling, aggregated balance agreement, and IFRS accounting, the company said in a statement.