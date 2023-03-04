Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India cannot achieve growth without its women: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at SheSparks 2023

By Christopher Isaac
March 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 04 2023 08:07:03 GMT+0000
India cannot achieve growth without its women: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at SheSparks 2023
Amitabh Kant, the Indian government’s G20 Sherpa and a routine champion of women’s causes, spoke about the influential role of women in India’s economic growth story.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As hundreds of women entrepreneurs and business leaders gathered at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi for the maiden edition of YourStory’s SheSparks, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant delivered the day’s keynote address with a focus on the role of women in India’s economic and technology growth story.

“Delighted” to be in a hall where women entrepreneurs outnumbered their male counterparts, Amitabh highlighted the need to leverage women’s strengths if India was to see truly sustainable growth.

“If India has to grow at a high rate of 9 to 10 percent per annum year after year for three decades or more, it can't happen without women,” he said.

“One of India's G20 priorities is women-led development – and that means women should not be merely beneficiaries, but growth drivers and leaders in development and progress,” he added.

Elaborating on India’s G20 presidency and the agenda that was being set at the summit, Amitabh explained that accelerating the pace of growth, sustainable growth, accelerating Sustainable Development Goals, climate action, and digital transformation, were some of the group’s major priorities this year.

Amitabh also spoke about financial inclusion and the government’s role in empowering women through digital finance. “Through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana we started opening bank accounts in 2015 and India opened around 480 million bank accounts between 2015 and 2017. 55 percent of bank accounts opened in the world during that period were from India. Today, close to 80 percent of the women have bank accounts and that has all happened in Tier 2 and 3 cities,” he revealed.

He further took note of how women entrepreneurs such as Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-founder and COO, MobiKwik; Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO, ZestMoney; and Mabel Chacko, Co-founder and COO, Open Financial Technologies were disrupting the financial space globally and making a name for themselves.

Amitabh concluded with a prediction that many more women – especially from non-metro cities – would start innovating and contributing to the economy through this growing inclusion.

“Women will play the most transformational role in India’s growth story, especially those from Tier 2, 3 cities. Many from rural areas are set to do pathbreaking work because they'll be more hungry for disruption than men,” he stated.
SheSparks

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

It’s Zomato vs restaurants, again

I enjoy ambiguity, uncertainty: Renuka Ramnath on how she guided Multiples

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023

From B2C mobility to last-mile delivery service, how Zypp Electric found its niche

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VFS Capital plans to raise Rs 1,500 Cr in FY24 to support growth plans

We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023

At SheSparks2023, Dr Chintan Vaishnav calls for mentoring programmes that are aspirational and diverse