Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Now is a great time to be a woman entrepreneur, says Kanta Singh of UN Women India at SheSparks 2023

By Sudiksha Ramchandani
March 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 04 2023 08:01:20 GMT+0000
Now is a great time to be a woman entrepreneur, says Kanta Singh of UN Women India at SheSparks 2023
At SheSparks 2023, Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India shares her thoughts on women entrepreneurship and how the role goes beyond building businesses and comes with a responsibility of providing mentorship and support to young girls who will be building the future.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

I believe this is the best time to be born a woman. We at the UN Women, while working with NITI Aayog and other partners on the cause of women's entrepreneurship, are witness to so much energy around,” said Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India.

Kanta was delivering a keynote address at SheSparks 2023, a one-day event but a year-long commitment to empower, enable and encourage women, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

With over 20 years of multicultural experience, Kanta spearheads programmes of UN Women India and also provides policy advice to central and state governments. Kanta has also led a major national programme on education, employment and entrepreneurship for young women.

No better time than right now to be an entrepreneur

There is absolutely nothing, believes Kanta, that a woman cannot do today. This can be vouched by the fact that women are increasingly taking up male-dominated roles and breaking gender stereotypes across sectors.

Kanta further emphasises that it is also a great time to be a woman entrepreneur “When women venture into a business, It is instinctive that they are thinking about creating a positive impact for the future generations,” she added.

Talking about challenges faced by young women entrepreneurs, Kanta shared, “Finance is just one of the challenges. We have to incentivise young entrepreneurs, especially from Tier 2, 3 cities and encourage them to take advantage of platforms by NITI Aayog and venture into formal entrepreneurial space.”

Women and social entrepreneurship

One of the highlights of Kanta’s address was the focus on social entrepreneurship. She encourages women in positions of authority to talk to young girls to better understand their dreams and aspirations. The job to build a bright future for young girls has to start today.

It is also equally important to spend some time with young women in rural areas. “Your dreams are only as big as your exposure, if you don’t know what your options are, your dreams will be limited. For women in rural areas the outlook has to expand for them to dream big,” shared Kanta.

“The future of work will be determined by what and who we invest in today. So, as entrepreneurs and most importantly as humans we have a responsibility towards young women,” she concluded.
SheSparks

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

It’s Zomato vs restaurants, again

I enjoy ambiguity, uncertainty: Renuka Ramnath on how she guided Multiples

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023

From B2C mobility to last-mile delivery service, how Zypp Electric found its niche

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VFS Capital plans to raise Rs 1,500 Cr in FY24 to support growth plans

We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

India cannot achieve growth without its women: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at SheSparks 2023

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023