Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 22, 2023)

KreditBee collaborates with PayU to offer 'Online Checkout Finance'

Fintech platform KreditBee has partnered with PayU, a digital payments solution provider. Together, they offer customers the option to convert their online purchases worth between Rs 2,400 to Rs 2 lakh into easy cardless EMIs during checkout.

PayU’s 4.5 lakh merchant partners can now empower KreditBee’s 10 million customer base with the ability to convert their purchases into easy cardless EMIs, with a convenient 3-18 months loan tenure. KreditBee’s new and existing customers meeting the eligibility requirements will be able to avail of this offer while shopping from brands associated with PayU.





KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digital gold. The company further plans to diversify its product offering by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score reports, and merchant-side offers, among others.

IIM-A's incubation platform CIIE.CO to make 50 new investments over the next 12 months

CIIE.CO, an early-stage startup organisation has said it is supporting 50 new startups over the next 12 months. The new investments would be sector agnostic with a focus on three core themes of deeptech, digitisation and sustainability.





Since its inception, the organisation has coached more than 5,000 entrepreneurs, accelerated over 1,200 startups and invested in 350 startups. In 2022 alone, CIIE.CO deployed catalytic capital in 70 pre-seed and seed stage startups, after evaluating over 1500 deals.





The organisation was the first institutional investor for almost 90% of the startups and about two-thirds of these startups came from Tier II and III cities of India. CIIE.CO’s portfolio cumulatively raised over $50 million in follow-on funding in 2022 alone.

Moneyboxx crosses milestones of Rs 500 Cr cumulative disbursements and Rs 300 Cr AUM

Moneyboxx Finance, a BSE-listed NBFC, which drives financial inclusion by providing business loans to micro entrepreneurs in Tier-III towns and below places, has crossed milestones of Rs 300 crore AUM and cumulative disbursements of Rs 500 crore in March 2023.





Since its start of operations in February 2019, the company has transformed the lives of over 30,000 households of which 53% were women and 35% new to credit.

Its business growth and productivity led to growth in AUM to Rs 308 crore as of 20th March 2023, growing by 155% compared to Rs 121 crore as of March 2022. The company added 26 branches in the current financial year so far, expanding its branch network to 56 branches across 6 states as of 20th March 2023.





The company is in the process of raising equity in March 2023 and is supported by 24 lenders including banks, NBFCs, impact funds, and additionally has co-lending and business corresponding partnerships in place with lenders.

Ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket appoints Ankur Sarawagi as Senior Vice President, Fastrr Checkout

Shiprocket, an ecommerce enablement platform, has appointed Ankur Sarawagi as the Senior Vice President of Fastrr Checkout. Ankur was the Co-founder of NearBuy, and Vice President and Country Manager at WeddingWire India (TKWW group). He brings over a decade of experience in leading global businesses, category creation, growth-hacking, and scaling.

In his new role at Fastrr, Ankur will play a role in creating new age solutions to fuel the brand’s narrative of delivering a ‘Fastrr’ and more convenient shopping experience.

Ankur has previously served as the Vice President, of International Growth, and the Managing Director of WeddingWire India. He began his entrepreneurial experience as the co-founder of NearBuy, a hyperlocal ecommerce platform. He is an IIT Bombay alumnus who began his professional career with Bain & Company.

Bambrew appoints former Phonepe Head of Enterprise Business, Priyank Agrawal as Director and Head of Business

Bambrew, a one-stop solution provider of sustainable packaging as an alternative to single-use plastic, has announced the onboarding of business professional Priyank Agrawal as the company’s Director and Head of Business.





Priyank’s role will include setting up new business lines, establishing processes, building efficiency, and streamlining the hiring and development of world-class professionals for the organization.





With an experience of over a decade, Priyank has held a plethora of leadership positions at various big-ticket brands like Samsung, Airtel, etc. Before joining Bambrew, he served as the Director and Head of Business at PhonePe. Prior to that, he was the VP – Product evangelist and Sales at Zopper, an insurance solutions provider for SMEs.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)