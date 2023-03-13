Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Depositors will get their money back regardless of insurance: SVB Saga

By Prasannata Patwa
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 09:45:58 GMT+0000
Depositors will get their money back regardless of insurance: SVB Saga
The Silicon Valley Bank depositors will get their money back even if the amount is not insured, Federal Reserve, FDIC and Department of Treasury said in a joint statement.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

After over two frantic days, the Silicon Valley Bank's depositors are finally getting some relief. The fund deposited in the now-defunct bank will be given back to the depositors even the money not insured by Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

"Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," a joint statement, release on March 12, by Secretary of the Treasury, Federal Reserve and FDIC said.

This announcement brought some resolution to the otherwise frantic weekend, which began Friday when Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was seized by regulators for its financial troubles.

SVB collapsed when the bank's customer base consisting of tech founders and investors started withdrawing deposits in hoards. Peter Theil co-founded venture capital firm Founder Fund, had been advising its portfolio firms to withdraw funds from SVB as the investors were concerned about the institution's financial stability.

On Friday, the tech-focused lender collapsed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership after customers around the world began withdrawing their deposits. According to Bloomberg, the depositors pulled out $42 billion, one of the biggest bank runs in a single day in over a decade.

The announcement did not specify the date or any indicative timeline on when the depositors will be able to access their funds.

Several Indian startups were also hoping to empty their Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) accounts ahead of any potential crash. But the firms received a body blow after American regulators took over the bank on Friday.

The larger firms are expected to be affected more than the smaller ones as managing runway, with larger teams, among other factors, is challenging.

The founder of a growth-stage fintech company told YourStory on the condition of anonymity that multiple startups in India have an account with SVB. “Multiple Y Combinator startups too bank with SVB,” they said.

Nazara Technologies, a listed gaming and other service entity, informed the stock exchange on Sunday that the company has Rs 64 crore in SVB through its two subsidies-- Kiddopia Inc, subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps, and Mediawrkz Inc run by Datawrkz Business Solution.

Nazara owns 51.5 percent in Paper Boat Apps, while 33 percent in Datawrkz Business Solutions, according to Business Standard.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Trucking marketplace Raaho raises Rs 20 Cr in pre-series A extension round

Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall

With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2023)

With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis

The Ayurveda Co, OmniBRx, and Raaho raise early-stage funding

Experts reveal how edtechs can unlock opportunities and future-proof academics