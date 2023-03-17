Tiger Global marks down last year's venture bets by 33%: Report

Tiger Global wrote down one-third of its value of venture capital investments made in private companies in 2022. This markdown is across the investment firm's VC funds.

Around $23 billion were erased from Tiger Global's investment portfolio across the world last year, according to a report by WSJ. It added that the firm's newest venture funds lost between 9% and 25% in the latest quarter.

This development comes at a time when tech stocks across the world have been taking a nosedive, while venture capital investors reported a moderate decline.

In February, SoftBank Group Corp reported an investment loss of $5.52 billion on the Vision Fund—between October 2022 and December 2022.

Tiger Global has invested across at least 139 companies in India, according to Tracxn, along with payment firm Stripe and TikTok-parent Bytedance. The firm found a successful exit from the online marketplace Flipkart after its acquisition by Walmart in 2018.

Since then, the firm has been actively investing in Indian startups including PhonePe, a payment platform earlier a subsidy of Flipkart, Mensa Brands, a roll-up business startup, and Wow Momo, among many other players.