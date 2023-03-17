Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Tiger Global marks down last year's venture bets by 33%: Report

By Prasannata Patwa
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 10:32:52 GMT+0000
Tiger Global marks down last year's venture bets by 33%: Report
The markdown erased $23 billion from Tiger Global's investment portfolio across the world in 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tiger Global wrote down one-third of its value of venture capital investments made in private companies in 2022. This markdown is across the investment firm's VC funds.

Around $23 billion were erased from Tiger Global's investment portfolio across the world last year, according to a report by WSJ. It added that the firm's newest venture funds lost between 9% and 25% in the latest quarter.

This development comes at a time when tech stocks across the world have been taking a nosedive, while venture capital investors reported a moderate decline.

In February, SoftBank Group Corp reported an investment loss of $5.52 billion on the Vision Fund—between October 2022 and December 2022.

Tiger Global has invested across at least 139 companies in India, according to Tracxn, along with payment firm Stripe and TikTok-parent Bytedance. The firm found a successful exit from the online marketplace Flipkart after its acquisition by Walmart in 2018.

Since then, the firm has been actively investing in Indian startups including PhonePe, a payment platform earlier a subsidy of Flipkart, Mensa Brands, a roll-up business startup, and Wow Momo, among many other players.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple to unveil flagship India store in Mumbai in April

Unlearning stereotypes with Divya Gokulnath: How can we overcome unconscious bias and move from exclusion to inclusion?

PhonePe raises $200M from Walmart; Univest secures $1.5M in seed funding

[YS Exclusive] Freshworks without CTO after Co-founder Shan Krishnasamy’s quiet exit

Daily Capsule
Truecaller doubles down on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Unlearning stereotypes with Divya Gokulnath: How can we overcome unconscious bias and move from exclusion to inclusion?

PhonePe raises $200M from Walmart; Univest secures $1.5M in seed funding

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 17, 2023)

Startups should prefer the Indian banking system: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar