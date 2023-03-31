Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

[Weekly funding roundup March 27-31] Venture funding crosses $1B this month

The month of March saw total venture funding cross $1 billion, boosted largely by Lenskart and PhonePe, but the environment still remains challenging.

Thimmaya Poojary1678 Stories
[Weekly funding roundup March 27-31] Venture funding crosses $1B this month

Friday March 31, 2023,

2 min Read

The month of March was a mixed bag for the Indian startup ecosystem, with total venture capital funding crossing $1 billion boosted largely by Lenskart and PhonePe, but employee layoffs continue to dampen the mood.

The total venture capital investment in March touched $1.2 billion, and this is a positive sign when compared to the previous month of February when the total capital inflow dropped below $1 billion.

The last week of March saw an inflow of $104 million as compared to $194 million in the previous week.

31-trends

However, challenges remain abound for the startup ecosystem as the flow of venture capital is still restricted with very few large deal transactions. Most of the activity is in the segment of early-stage funding where the capital raised is of smaller value.

In addition, layoffs continue in the ecosystem as companies like Unacademy and Fanclash downsize their employee strength, and this culling is unlikely to stop anytime soon. In short, there are different sets of priorities for the startups today which include profitability, sustainable business growth etc.

31stage

The slowdown in venture funding is forcing to startups relying on alternate routes of raising capital like debt and rights issues. This is likely to get more pronounced in the days to come.

Given the present environment of uncertainty, it is very unlikely that there would be any swift turnaround in the situation of venture capital inflow.

Key transactions

Edtech startup ﻿upGrad raised Rs 300 crore in internal rights issue from founder Ronnie Screwvala and existing investor Temasek.

Gurugram-based fashion supply chain startup ﻿Fashinza raised $30 million from Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.

31top3

Lifestyle and fan merchandise startup ﻿The Souled Store﻿ raised $16.4 million from Xponentia Capital Partners﻿, Elevation Capital, and RPSG Capital.

Tech startup ﻿Vitraya Technologies﻿ raised $5 million from StartupXseed Ventures﻿, Season Two Ventures﻿, Cactus, Xceedance﻿, and the family office of Mankind Pharma.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

Drona Aviation's homegrown nano drones are helping school and college students learn

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo in talks to raise $50M: Report

These Manipal Grads were making Rs 30L in third year of college, then they decided to start up

Daily Capsule
Another round of layoffs at Unacademy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Italy Bans ChatGPT Temporarily, Investigates OpenAI's Data Practices

Akash expects to close FY23 with Rs 3,000 Cr revenue

Oyo parent company pre-files DRHP, slashes IPO to $400M-$600M: Report

Unacademy’s leadership to take salary cuts in FY24