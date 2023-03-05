Your weekend watch - Gulmohar 

Hello,

As the country gears up for the G20 Conference, it is important to highlight the role played by women in our economic growth.

“One of India's G20 priorities is women-led development—and that means women should not be merely beneficiaries, but growth drivers and leaders in the development and progress,” G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at YourStory SheSparks.

Speaking of women, the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants kicked off at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

With five franchises—Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals (DC), and UP Warriorz—picking up talented players from all over the world, the first edition of WPL has already garnered a lot of attention among players and fans alike.

After all, it’s taken 15 years, after the launch of men’s IPL (India Premier League) in 2008, for women’s cricket to have a league of its own.

There’s no doubt it’s going to be history in the making!

Also, if you want to stay healthy and young, and of course, longer, this Japanese nutritionist has some tips to share!

Here’s your trivia for today: How many times did Ash Ketchum win a Pokemon league championship?

YS Reviews

Families bound together by a home can fall apart when they find separate abodes—that’s the running theme of the sensitive, nuanced family drama, Gulmohar. This naturalistic story is elevated by the stellar performances of veteran actors Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and Simran Bagga.

Stay for the drama:

A story of frayed relationships between three generations of the affluent Batras of Delhi, the film deals with familial equations sensitively but takes its time to do so.

The film marks Sharmila Tagore’s OTT debut after a hiatus.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore deliver personalised, gentle characters that have some of the best moments together.

SheSparks

Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, and a leading venture capitalist and entrepreneur, has spent the last 30 years observing the evolution of India’s investment landscape. But the one area she wanted to make an impact was by creating a tribe of women who support and stand up for each other.

For women:

In tune with her efforts to bring women together and shed light on their challenges, Vani unveiled the State of Women Entrepreneurship Report 2023 at SheSparks 2023.

The report highlighted that there are just two unicorns led by women CEOs, and less than 1% of active angel investors in India are women.

All women face stereotypes and unconscious bias. While hurtful, it has become a part of life, and even leaders like Vani Kola are no strangers to it.

Food and Beverages

Among the many restaurants that have opened in Mehrauli, New Delhi, Swan has an ever-growing tribe of loyalists from all quarters. What makes it tick? Besides its stunning decor, it is probably the only restaurant in the city to serve both Japanese and Italian flavours under one roof. Trust restaurateur Zorawar Kalra to always offer something unique to his diners.

What’s the hype?

With a side of Qutub Minar for company, it’s just the perfect setting, particularly in winter and spring to sit back and enjoy a drink or two with your loved ones.

The indoor area is striking and has the bar as the centrepiece. There’s some glimmering metal foliage that hangs from the ceiling, which is an interesting addition.

Swan has an interesting Japanese menu, so it’s quite a shame if you don’t order sushi! But don’t just end your meal with this; do try their pasta, too. It’s also fun to watch your pasta being made live.

News & updates

Fresh orders: Indigo is in talks with both Boeing and Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago. Negotiations to keep renewing the budget carrier's fleet have broadened to include mid-sized wide-body jets, sparking a contest between Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the upgraded Airbus A330neo.

Indigo is in talks with both Boeing and Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago. Negotiations to keep renewing the budget carrier's fleet have broadened to include mid-sized wide-body jets, sparking a contest between Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the upgraded Airbus A330neo. New features: Meta is adding support for longer Facebook Reels of up to 90 seconds, along with some new creative tools. The changes come several months after Meta launched support for longer Instagram Reels of up to 90 seconds.

Meta is adding support for longer Facebook Reels of up to 90 seconds, along with some new creative tools. The changes come several months after Meta launched support for longer Instagram Reels of up to 90 seconds. Colombian hippos: Seventy ‘Cocaine hippos’ are making their way to India from Colombia. If you are thinking about why they are named as such, your guess is right! They are the descendants of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar’s private menagerie from his ranch Hacienda Napoles.

How many times did Ash Ketchum win a Pokemon league championship?

Answer: One. Over 26 years, Ash only won one championship!

