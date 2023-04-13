Menu
AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Machine Learning

Learn the essential concepts and terminology of machine learning in this beginner-friendly guide.

Nucleus_AI102 Stories
AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Machine Learning

Thursday April 13, 2023,

2 min Read

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an exciting field that's changing the way we live and work. From self-driving cars to chatbots, AI is powering a new generation of intelligent machines that can learn, adapt, and improve over time. But if you're new to the field, all the jargon and technical terms can be overwhelming. That's why we're starting a series of articles to explain some of the most important AI terminologies.

Today, we're starting with "Machine Learning". Machine Learning is a type of AI that allows machines to learn from data without being explicitly programmed. In other words, instead of giving a machine a set of rules to follow, you give it a large amount of data and let it figure out the rules on its own.

There are three main types of Machine Learning: Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, and Reinforcement Learning. Supervised Learning involves providing a machine with labeled data (i.e., data that has already been categorized) and letting it learn to classify new data based on that information. Unsupervised Learning involves giving a machine unstructured data and letting it identify patterns or similarities on its own. Reinforcement Learning involves training a machine through trial and error, rewarding it for good behavior, and punishing it for bad behavior.

Machine Learning has many practical applications, from predicting stock prices to diagnosing diseases. It's also the technology behind many of the products and services we use every day, like personalized recommendations on Netflix and Amazon, or speech recognition on our smartphones.

In future articles, we'll dive deeper into some of the other AI terminologies, like Neural Networks, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing. We'll explain what they are, how they work, and why they're important. By the end of this series, you'll have a solid understanding of the key concepts and ideas behind AI, and you'll be well-equipped to explore this exciting field further.

