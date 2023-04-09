Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Retail

Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 Cr in FY24

MD Jayen Mehta said the federation is also focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses, which are currently very small.

Press Trust of India7595 Stories
Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 Cr in FY24

Sunday April 09, 2023,

3 min Read

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20% growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demand, its MD Jayen Mehta said.

GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23, up 18.5% from the previous year.

In an interview with PTI, the GCMMF MD (in charge) said it had clocked a strong growth in revenue last fiscal, as demand for branded dairy products rose significantly post-COVID.

"We expect the sales momentum to continue across our product portfolio. Demand is shifting from unorganised to organised players," he said.

Mehta said the federation is also focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses, which are currently very small.

Asked about milk prices, Mehta said, "We have no plans to increase rates as of now".

He pointed out that input cost has risen by 15% in the last one year, forcing the cooperative to hike retail prices to some extent last year.

GCMMF did not hike prices in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, he said, adding that rates were raised a few times last year.

GCMMF passes on around 80% of retail prices to dairy farmers.

Also Read
The utterly butterly delicious story of Amul

Mehta said the GCMMF's milk procurement increased in March and will rise this month as well.

"Farmers are getting good prices. So, milk supply is improving," he said, the flush season will also start soon in South India, which will boost supply.

Mehta noted that the demand rose sharply in 2022 post-COVID and the trend would continue, although the pace of growth should moderate this year on base effect.

He also said the demand-supply situation would remain balanced in near future.

GCMMF currently has 98 milk processing plants across the country with an installed capacity of 470 lakh litres per day. It is collecting on an average of 270 lakh litres per day.

The federation will expand capacity by 30-40 lakh litres per day in the next two years, the MD said.

In the last fiscal, GCMMF reported 21 per cent growth in fresh products, which contributes 50 per cent to its turnover. The ice cream range grew by 41%.

"We have achieved volume sales growth in all product categories. Pouch milk, which is the highest turnover product, has shown volume growth in double digits. Apart from this, our products like butter, ghee, Ice Cream, UHT milk, flavoured milk, paneer, and fresh cream have also shown double-digit growth," Mehta had said recently.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance, Jio raise $5B in largest syndicated loan in India

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

[The Turning Point] Why two friends decided to start a milk revolution in non-metro towns with dairy startup Puresh Daily

Behind the scenes at OTPless

Daily Capsule
India's first homegrown coffee liqueur
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global headwinds to slowdown GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh

Startup hubs in TN would create a robust ecosystem in the state: official

FPIs dump Indian equities worth Rs 37,631 Cr in FY23

83% MUDRA loans under Rs 50,000, not enough to build business: Chidambaram