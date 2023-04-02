Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Eight states form monitoring committees to supervise direct selling activities

As per the latest reports, the Indian direct selling industry crossed Rs 19,000 crore in FY22, registering over 5% growth.

Press Trust of India7576 Stories
Eight states form monitoring committees to supervise direct selling activities

Sunday April 02, 2023,

3 min Read

Eight states have constituted committees to monitor direct selling as efforts continue to boost the regulatory framework to weed out entities floating fraudulent schemes and protect the interest of direct sellers and their companies.

It will help protect the direct selling industry in the respective states and provide policy clarity for the industry, said Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) Chairman Rajat Banerji.

The Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules as notified by the central government in December 2021 have a provision to set up a monitoring committee by state governments to supervise the activities of direct sellers and direct selling companies.

The country's direct selling industry, estimated to be worth Rs 19,000 crore, has been facing headwinds amid instances of entities floating schemes to defraud people in the guise of direct selling activities.

Governments from Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, and Punjab have finalised and notified monitoring committees in their respective states.

Good Glamm Group
Also Read
‘MSMEs benefit from partnering with direct selling industry,’ says IDSA Chairman Vivek Katoch

"While in five states, IDSA has been included as a member in the monitoring committee," Banerji told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

Besides, IDSA is also in dialogue with some other state governments for setting up similar monitoring committees and discussions are at an advanced stage with some of them.

"Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are likely to notify the monitoring committee soon," he added.

Maharashtra is the leading contributor in total sales from direct selling. In FY22, it contributed 12%, followed by West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 10% each.

IDSA has approached all state governments and has informed them about the notification of the rules and requirements of forming a monitoring committee.

"What we are trying to communicate with the states is that ease of business should remain. We are hopeful on this as we are getting full support from state governments on this," he added.

IDSA has also partnered with National Law School of India University, Bengaluru to develop the modules for the monitoring committee, which will be later shared with state governments.

As per the latest IDSA report, the Indian direct selling industry crossed Rs 19,000 crore in FY22, registering over 5% growth.

In FY22, the industry also added more direct sellers, taking the total count to around 84 lakh—registering a growth of 6% from 79 lakh in the previous year, the report said.

IDSA believes that India has a "vast untapped market potential" for the industry, and the rising middle class, estimated at 25 crore, "has higher disposable income and is more receptive to purchasing premium products".

The Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021 also mandates direct selling company must be the owner, holder or licensee of a trademark/service mark of the goods or services.

Besides, it directs the direct selling company to upload all important details like balance sheet, licence issued by FSSAI and appoint grievance redressal officers for the redressal of consumer's grievances within one month from the date of receipt of the complaint.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Leadership makes one feel lonely on top, I have gone through it: Narayana Murthy

Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

Crickpe’s cash rewards raise concerns

Drona Aviation's homegrown nano drones are helping school and college students learn

Daily Capsule
VC funding touches $1.4B in March
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leadership makes one feel lonely on top, I have gone through it: Narayana Murthy

Biz can apply for revocation of GST registration cancellation by June 30

Adani stocks block deal aid FPIs investment in March; inflows of Rs 7,936 Cr

Art as equaliser, growth and healing: How culture is showcased at India’s largest art biennale