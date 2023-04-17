Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Fabindia appoints Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO

Srinivasan, whose appointment is effective from this month, was previously working with Tata Group.

Press Trust of India7647 Stories
Fabindia appoints Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO

Monday April 17, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Fabindia﻿ Ltd, a retailer of artisan products and lifestyle items, has appointed Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Srinivasan, whose appointment is effective from this month, was previously working with Tata Group.

She succeeds Viney Singh, who has decided to retire from the post after serving for seven years as its managing director and CEO, Fabindia said in a statement. However, Singh will continue to be on the Fabindia board as a non-executive director, it added.

Srinivasan has over 30 years of experience in sectors such as FMCG, retail, luxury, and hospitality.

She has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies, including as a Tata Administrative Services Officer across Rallis India, Tata Consumer, Indian Hotels, and more recently Titan Company Ltd.

fabindia

FabIndia chairman William Bissell

Fabindia Managing Director William Bissell said: "We are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia's business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders."

In February this year, Fabindia shelved its plans to launch an initial public offering of around Rs 4,000 crore, citing volatile market conditions.

Fabindia had withdrawn its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with markets watchdog Sebi for a public listing and said it will explore other options of liquidity also.

Established in 1960, Fabindia has a pan-India network of 309 stores and experience centres, 74 Organic India stores and a network of retail touchpoints for Organic India as of September 30, 2021.

The company works with close to 50,000 rural artisans and over 12,000 farmers.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close

Redefining Search: Google's Project Magi and AI-Powered Search Engine

Daily Capsule
FAME III to likely focus on infra
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Coca-Cola India buys 15% stake in food delivery startup Thrive

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close