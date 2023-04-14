CYFIRMA raises $5.5M in pre-Series B round led by OurCrowd, L&T Innovation Fund

CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management company, has raised $5.5 million in a pre-Series B round of funding led by Israeli venture fund, OurCrowd, and India's multinational conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro's L&T Innovation Fund.

The funds will be used to expand product innovation and enter new global markets in North America, Europe, and the MENA region, in addition to growing its existing markets in Southeast Asia, including India, Singapore, and Japan, said a statement by the company. The funds will also be used for hiring across verticals and in brand building.

"We recognise the critical role that Israel plays in the cybersecurity market in delivering groundbreaking technology and OurCrowd has been at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, with a rich history of making markets and helping create some of the most successful startups in the industry," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of ﻿Cyfirma﻿.

"By partnering with them, CYFIRMA will benefit from an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experience, allowing us to continue advancing our platforms."

CYFIRMA provides early warning, personalised, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights by combining cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection.

Its cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platforms provide deep insights into the external cyber landscape, helping clients prepare for impending attacks. It helps businesses gain deep insights into the environment to better understand their unique external threat landscape.

With the recent funding, CYFIRMA has raised nearly $18 million to date from Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital, and Z3 Partners.

"It is an excellent example of the type of company our fund was built to support. We are now here to accelerate CYFIRMA’s global reach and bring their platform to businesses around the world,” commented R Shankar Raman, CFO & whole-time Director, L&T.

CYFIRMA, headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the US, and the EU, serves customers in both government and Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, industrial products, natural resources, and pharmaceutical industries.