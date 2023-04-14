Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

CYFIRMA raises $5.5M in pre-Series B round led by OurCrowd, L&T Innovation Fund

CYFIRMA will use the funds to expand product innovation and enter new global markets in North America, Europe, and the MENA region, in addition to growing its existing markets in Southeast Asia, including India, Singapore, and Japan.

Sayan Sen23 Stories
CYFIRMA raises $5.5M in pre-Series B round led by OurCrowd, L&T Innovation Fund

Friday April 14, 2023,

2 min Read

CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management company, has raised $5.5 million in a pre-Series B round of funding led by Israeli venture fund, OurCrowd, and India's multinational conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro's L&T Innovation Fund.

The funds will be used to expand product innovation and enter new global markets in North America, Europe, and the MENA region, in addition to growing its existing markets in Southeast Asia, including India, Singapore, and Japan, said a statement by the company. The funds will also be used for hiring across verticals and in brand building.

"We recognise the critical role that Israel plays in the cybersecurity market in delivering groundbreaking technology and OurCrowd has been at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, with a rich history of making markets and helping create some of the most successful startups in the industry," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO of ﻿Cyfirma﻿.

"By partnering with them, CYFIRMA will benefit from an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and experience, allowing us to continue advancing our platforms."

CYFIRMA provides early warning, personalised, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights by combining cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection.

Its cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platforms provide deep insights into the external cyber landscape, helping clients prepare for impending attacks. It helps businesses gain deep insights into the environment to better understand their unique external threat landscape.

With the recent funding, CYFIRMA has raised nearly $18 million to date from Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital, and Z3 Partners.

"It is an excellent example of the type of company our fund was built to support. We are now here to accelerate CYFIRMA’s global reach and bring their platform to businesses around the world,” commented R Shankar Raman, CFO & whole-time Director, L&T.

CYFIRMA, headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the US, and the EU, serves customers in both government and Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, financial services, retail, industrial products, natural resources, and pharmaceutical industries.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

WeWork India announces first-ever ESOP surrender

Purple Style Labs raises $14M in Series C funding from ValueQuest SCALE Fund, Masaba Gupta, and others

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101:Understanding Neural Networks

Go Digit, Policybazaar, HDFC Implicated in INR 2,250 Cr GST Evasion Case

Nippon India Mutual Fund adds most folios in FY23; tally nears 2 Cr on digital push, awareness

How WhatsApp Business API can help businesses optimise ads funnels and sell more effectively on digital media