Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Govt plans to set up helipads, drone landing facilities along national highways: Nitin Gadkari

Such facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation, Gadkari said.

Press Trust of India7696 Stories
Govt plans to set up helipads, drone landing facilities along national highways: Nitin Gadkari

Sunday April 30, 2023,

2 min Read

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is planning to set up helipads and drone landing facilities on some of the 600 locations where it is developing wayside amenities along the national highways.

Such facilities would help in dealing with medical emergencies, such as road accidents and organ transplantation, Gadkari said at an Indian Merchants Chamber event in the city.

According to an official release, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI is developing world-class 'Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations along the National Highways.

Apart from basic facilities like good toilets, parking and restaurants; these wayside amenities will also have dormitories for truck drivers, facilities for charging electric vehicles, and trauma centres, among others, he said.

There will also be retail outlets for promoting handicrafts and locally-manufactured products, the minister said, adding some of the WSAs will also have helipads and drone landing facilities to deal with medical emergencies like road accidents and organ transplantation.

Gadkari further said, "PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a very big initiative and it will help us reduce logistics costs".

Logistics cost in India is higher at 13-14% of GDP compared to 8-9% in other developed economies, such as the US, he noted.

"Higher logistics cost reduces the competitiveness of 'Made in India' products in global markets. Reducing logistics costs to 9% of GDP is at the top of the government's agenda," the minister emphasised.

Gadkari said a strong, stable, decisive and transparent government is the key to achieving the country's target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success

ED raids BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran, says he skipped several FEMA summons

Zomato in a bigger soup with restaurants

Fashion ecommerce startup Beyoung raises Rs 40 Cr from Klub

Daily Capsule
Zomato in a bigger soup with restaurants
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ED searches: BYJU'S CEO says brought more FDI to India than any other startup, company in compliance

How Floatr is simplifying Personal Finance of 100 million households in India

Indian economy to grow at around 6.5% in FY24: Arvind Virmani, NITI Aayog

Reduce logistics, supply chain costs to boost economic development, says Minister Raosaheb Danve