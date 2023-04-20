Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

InsuranceDekho onboards IRSS founder Kuldeep Trivedi and team

This will enable InsuranceDekho to strengthen its distribution network and penetration in western India.

Pooja Malik360 Stories
InsuranceDekho onboards IRSS founder Kuldeep Trivedi and team

Thursday April 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Gurugram-based insurtech company ﻿InsuranceDekho﻿ has onboarded Gujarat-based insurance distributor IRSS's founder Kuldeep Trivedi and his team to accelerate insurance penetration across the country.


This will enable InsuranceDekho to strengthen its distribution network and penetration in the crucial insurance market of western India, said the company in a statement.


Trivedi will join the core leadership team of InsuranceDekho.


Along with Kuldeep, his team and their partner network, InsuranceDekho would be able to strengthen its proposition in the western regions of India, according to Ankit Agrawal Co-founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho.


"With InsuranceDekho's strong technology infrastructure, insurer relations and product portfolio, we aim to further increase our penetration in western India and provide better value and convenience to our customers," said Kuldeep Trivedi, Founder of IRSS.


The new team is aligned with InsuranceDekho's vision to democratise insurance buying and selling across India and insure every Indian, said the statement.  


InsuranceDekho raised $150 million (mix of equity and debt) in a funding round led by TVS Capital Fund and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in February this year—the largest insurtech Series A funding in Southeast Asia.

Also Read
Disney plans another round of layoffs: Report

Founded in 2016 by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar as part of the auto tech platform ﻿CarDekho﻿ Group, InsuranceDekho allows consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and buy the most suitable plan for life, property and casualty insurance. Its holding entity GIBPL was granted the direct insurance broker licence by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority in 2017.


InsuranceDekho is present in more than 1,350 towns, covering 98% of pin codes in India. It has insured 55 lakh Indians so far, according to the company.


The company has tie-ups with 46 insurance companies and offers more than 400 plans on its platform. It aims to have 2 lakh partners and cover every pin code in India by the end of this year.


Recently, InsuranceDekho acquired Verak, a Mumbai-based SME insurance distribution startup, to bolster its presence in the rapidly growing market and the SME insurance vertical in particular.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

EcoSoul Home bags $10M in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Singh Capital Partners

BYJU’S in talks to raise funds from 10X AD, Apollo Global Management: Report

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

How ParkMate is working to solve urban parking problems

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah’s marathon sprint
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter rival Koo lays off 30% staff amid tough market conditions

Innovations, insights and more: NetApp Excellerator gears up for the Demo Day of Cohort 11

BYJU’S in talks to raise funds from 10X AD, Apollo Global Management: Report

EcoSoul Home bags $10M in Series A round led by Accel Partners, Singh Capital Partners