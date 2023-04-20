Menu
Announcement

Innovations, insights and more: NetApp Excellerator gears up for the Demo Day of Cohort 11

The Demo Day will be held on April 26 in Bengaluru.

Team YS
Innovations, insights and more: NetApp Excellerator gears up for the Demo Day of Cohort 11

Thursday April 20, 2023

3 min Read

﻿NetApp﻿ is synonymous with data, application, and storage management solutions globally. For years, the company has leveraged its expertise in the deeptech industry to modernise and manage applications and data across hybrid multicloud environments.

NetApp Excellerator, its flagship accelerator programme, is just an extension of the company’s passion for innovation in the deeptech space. The programme taps the company’s expertise and experience to guide and support some of the brightest deeptech startups. 

Since inception, NetApp has mentored over 70 startups including 24 global startups through the programme, and 12 startups through NetApp ExcellerateHER – an initiative under NetApp Excellerator that promotes women-led startups operating in the B2B deeptech space.

It's been quite a journey and NetApp Excellerator is now gearing up for Demo Day of Cohort 11, to be held on April 26 in Bengaluru.

With Cohort 11, NetApp Excellerator aims to highlight the increasing number of global startups building from India, for the world. Five of the startups are headquartered in the US and Israel, besides being operational in India.

This year’s Demo Day will shed light on deeptech innovation in cybersecurity, data privacy, SaaS, and IT services. It will give graduating startups the chance to showcase their solutions to a panel of investors, industry and NetApp leaders, mentors and other alumni startups. 

What’s in store for you?

Fireside chat with Pullela Gopichand and Ravi Chhabria: Get leadership lessons and insights on how data can play a catalyst and bring about transformative changes to any organisation – straight from Pullela Gopichand, Coach and former ace Indian Badminton player and Ravi Chhabria, managing director, NetApp India. 

Meet NetApp mentors:

Get a chance to connect and network with mentors and leaders from the NetApp team, including Octavian Tanase, SVP Engineering, NetApp; Ravi Chhabria, MD, NetApp India; Krish Vitaldevara, SVP, Product of Platform; and Naveen Chand, VP, ONTAP Product Management.

See the latest innovations:

Get a front seat to witness the latest innovations in the deeptech space as startups showcase their cutting-edge solutions. 

Meet the startups:

Zluri: This SaaS management platform helps enterprises discover, manage, and automate their SaaS apps from a single dashboard.

AppSentinels: This full life-cycle API Security platform helps development teams build secure APIs and aids security teams in protecting against run-time business-logic API attacks.

RapL: It helps build your next-gen workforce by empowering them with what they must know.

PrivaSapien: It builds privacy technologies and product layers for businesses to enhance user security and meet global security compliance standards.

Firefly: The Cloud Asset Management solution enables DevOps, SREs, and Platform Engineering teams to control their entire cloud footprint and manage it more efficiently using Infrastructure-as-Code.

Squadcast: It enables tech teams to enhance their Incident Resolution process using SRE-focused tools such as alert routing, automated escalations, on-call schedules, and blameless post-mortems, in both web and mobile app versions.

To be a part of the demo day,

