Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ecommerce

Nykaa shares down nearly 3% after low consumer spending hits fashion business in Q4

The company's overall revenue, however, grew at a healthy rate last quarter boosted by sustained consumption by Tier I users.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian87 Stories
Nykaa shares down nearly 3% after low consumer spending hits fashion business in Q4

Thursday April 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Nykaa's shares fell more than 3.5% in opening trade on Thursday after the online beauty marketplace said that a cut in consumer spending hit its fashion business in the January-March quarter.

The Mumbai-based retailer said it will focus on improving business efficiency and unit economics in the fashion vertical. Its average order values and conversion rates have improved steadily, the company said in a Q4 revenue update.

"Consumer pullback in discretionary spending has had some impact on our fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV this quarter. For Q4 FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates in the Fashion business to come through in the late teens," ﻿Nykaa﻿ said in a regulatory filing.

The company added that the beauty and personal care (BPC) category, its biggest revenue generator, saw strong demand last quarter helped by the Pink Love sale introduced in February. The segment has witnessed higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4 FY23 as compared to the year-on-year growth rates seen in Q3 FY23, it said.

"The operating parameters for the BPC business viz. average order values and conversion rates have been robust which has aided growth in revenue. For FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with the ones seen in 9M FY23, early-thirties," Nykaa added.

The company's overall revenue, however, grew at a healthy rate last quarter boosted by sustained consumption by Tier I users.

A detailed performance update will be issued once the audited financials for Q4 FY23 are approved by the Board, Nykaa noted in the filing.

Also Read
From Nykaa to Paytm, India’s internet firms remain under pressure on the bourses

In Q3 FY23, Nykaa's net profit plunged 71% compared to the previous year, hurt by lower discretionary spending, store expansions, and higher employee benefits costs. Other expenses also squeezed margins during the quarter, even as revenue jumped 33%.

In late March, five senior Nykaa executives resigned as part of the annual appraisal and transition process amid rising competition and falling stock prices.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort

Dunzo raises $75M, lays off 30% staff: Report

Curefoods raises Rs 300 Cr in funding led by Binny Bansal's Three State Ventures

Trace Network Labs launches fashion and lifestyle metaverse Pariz

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon lays off over 100 employees in video games unit: Report

India's e-sports industry ​​to grow by 250% in next 5 years

Trace Network Labs launches fashion and lifestyle metaverse Pariz

Meet the 12 Indian startups that made the Y Combinator Winter 2023 cohort