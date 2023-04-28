Startup news and update: daily roundup (April 28, 2023)

Google Cloud joins hands with Polygon Labs

﻿Google﻿ Cloud and Polygon Labs have signed a multi-year strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of core Polygon protocols, including Polygon PoS, Polygon Supernets, and Polygon zkEVM, with Google Cloud infrastructure and developer tools.

With this association, the two entities will work on engineering and go-to-market initiatives to make it easier for developers to build, launch, and grow Web3 products and decentralised applications (dApps) on Polygon protocols.

To help developers overcome the time-intensive processes and costly overheads associated with provisioning, maintaining, and operating dedicated blockchain nodes, Google Cloud will bring Blockchain Node Engine, its fully managed node hosting service, to the Polygon ecosystem.

Amazon Fashion launches ‘Next Gen Store’

﻿Amazon﻿ Fashion has launched ‘Next Gen Store’, designed to cater to the unique fashion needs of Gen-Z shoppers.

Amazon Fashion has more than 200 domestic and global fashion brands. The store offers a mix of fast fashion, sustainable fashion, and affordable styles.

This Next Gen Store offers products from vibrant prints to trendy pieces like baguette bags. In addition, it offers accessories, smartwatches, sneakers, sports shoes, and high boots to complement the clothing collection.

HR tech company Xobin unveils ‘AI Evaluation'

﻿Xobin﻿ has unveiled "AI Evaluation," a generative AI based solution. This new AI-based solution can automatically rate the correctness of any text based or video answer, saving organizations valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual evaluation and grading.





This technology has been designed to improve the talent shortlisting process, which is a critical step in the recruitment process.

Yulu launches Wynn

﻿Yulu﻿ opened the bookings of its first personal electric two-wheeler Yulu Wynn.





Wynn is offered through its mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40%, as per the company.





It is equipped with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under 1 minute at any battery swapping station on the Yuma Energy network— a joint venture of Yulu and Magna.





The battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger that can be bought as an accessory.





Wynn is currently available in 2 colours - Scarlet Red & Moonlight White and launched at a introductory price of Rs 55,555, bookings for Yulu Wynn can be made online at just Rs 999 (fully refundable). Deliveries will commence from mid-May.





After the introductory period, Wynn will be available at a price of Rs 59,999.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)