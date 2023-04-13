Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 13, 2023)

BookMyShow Stream partners with VROTT to make global content available in Indian languages

BookMyShow Stream, BookMyShow's streaming platform, has partnered with VROTT, a subscription-based OTT network by VR Films and Studios, to expand its catalogue and provide global content dubbed in Indian native languages.

BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream consumers will get first access to VROTT’s popular global titles which will be dubbed for the Indian audience, the company said in a statement.

Apart from being available in its original language (English, French, Russian, Finnish, Flemish, and Hungarian), the dubbed content will be available in various native languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, that will cater to various pockets of the social fabric of India.

The first lineup of recent VROTT titles that will be available on BookMyShow Stream from April to July 2023 comprises of TV shows such as Welcome to Texas, Over Water, and Victor Lessard, as well as films such as Burial, Red Ghost, and The Grandson.

“The appetite and palate of the Indian consumer has grown and evolved to encompass global content across various genres, blurring geographies significantly. Through our partnership with VROTT, we are delighted to widen our global content slate further,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Cignal TV to extend Cignal Play service and launch new sports app using Quickplay

Cignal TV, a Filipino media and telecommunications firm, is expanding its use of Quickplay’s cloud-native OTT platform to provide more content and access options for Filipino viewers in the Philippines and overseas, the two companies announced on Thursday.

It is working on extending its Cignal Play video streaming service and launching a new sports app.

The Cignal Play expansion will allow subscribers in the Philippines to access an all-in-one entertainment platform with multiple tiers of live and on-demand content from Cignal TV, in addition to third-party apps and streaming services, regardless of their broadband provider.

The sports app, meanwhile, will be a single source for live events, timely sports news and information, interactive experiences, and other unique content that cater to the varied interests of Filipino fans around the world.

“The Quickplay platform has the agility and high performance that we need to quickly and efficiently provide the big screen viewing experience and live sports action that our subscribers want,” said Jane Basas, President and CEO, Cignal TV.