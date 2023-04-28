Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Xpressbees raises $40M from Khazanah Nasional Berhad

The logistics provider counts companies like Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth, ChrysCapital, Alibaba Group, Elevation Capital among its investors.

Trisha Medhi1203 Stories
Xpressbees raises $40M from Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Friday April 28, 2023,

1 min Read

Logistics provider ﻿Xpressbees﻿on Friday said that it has raised a $40 million investment from Khazanah Nasional  Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia. This investment will be made through a  secondary purchase from an early investor in the company.

The startup is backed by investors such as Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth, ChrysCapital, Alibaba Group,  Elevation Capital, Investcorp, Norwest Venture Partners and Gaja Capital, according to a statement.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.

“We continue on our path to become a dominant end-to-end logistics player and look to leverage any strategic opportunities. Khazanah’s disciplined long-term investment approach makes the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund a perfect partner for us in this journey," Amitava Saha, Founder and CEO Xpressbees said.

Xpressbees
Also Read
Xpressbees launches same-day, next-day deliveries for D2C brands

The Pune-based startup is present across 5,000 cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes. Xpressbees has over 100 hubs across India, more than three million sq. ft. of warehouse capacity, and operates across 52 airports in the country.

“We believe Xpressbees is well-poised to build one of the largest tech-led businesses as they ride on the massive ecommerce market opportunity,” added Karan Sharma, MD & Co-Head, Digital and Technology Investment Banking, Avendus Capital.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Q4 FY23

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India in 2022

Despite the rise of AI, this Delhi startup is betting on human translators

Boosting exports for MSMEs

Daily Capsule
Boosting exports for MSMEs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India in 2022

Amazon earnings beat estimate despite slowdown in AWS sales

Boosting exports for MSMEs

Despite the rise of AI, this Delhi startup is betting on human translators