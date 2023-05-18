BharatPe appoints ex-ICICI Bank exec Sandeep Indurkar as CBO of banking, alliances

Fintech major ﻿BharatPe﻿ appointed Sandeep as Chief Business Officer—Banking and Alliances.

Coming with 18+ years of experience with ICICI Bank, Sandeep will be reporting to Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe and will spearhead all banking-related partnerships. He will also lead the P&L for BharatSwipe, the company’s POS business, as well as oversee the rollout of BharatPe Speaker across markets.

Additionally, Indurkar will be leading the partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank as well as the NBFC partners of BharatPe.

“BharatPe has been a market disruptor from day one and one of the key enablers for driving digital payment acceptance ecosystem across offline merchant community," Indurkar said in a statement, adding, "I am excited to join this young company and be a part of its next phase. I look forward to strengthening the market for BharatSwipe and Speaker."

"Also, I look forward to fostering the right partnerships with relevant players in the financial services ecosystem, with the objective of making a larger impact across merchant businesses. Additionally, I am excited to work with the product and technology team at BharatPe to build next-gen payments and fintech products for merchants and consumers,” he added.

Also Read BharatPe acquires 51% stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

Earlier this month, BharatPe﻿ Group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Mumbai-based NBFC, Trillion Loans to bolster its lending play to allow the company to offer loans and credit facilities without relying on partners.

The firm appointed Aparna Kuppuswamy earlier this year as its Chief Risk Officer to lead the risk portfolio across the BharatPe Group of companies, including the merchant and consumer businesses.

"I believe that Sandeep’s in-depth understanding of banking services as well as new-age banking products like digital banking and digital payments will be instrumental in our next phase of growth as we build cutting-edge payment products for offline as well as online merchants and consumers," stated Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe.

"In the times to come, strategic partnerships between banks, other traditional financial service companies, and new-age fintech companies will be the key differentiator to facilitate the best-in-class experience for our merchant partners and customers. Sandeep’s extensive experience of working in the banking industry will enable us to foster lucrative alliances,” he added.