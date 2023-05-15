Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Convergent Finance LLP funds invest Rs 400 Cr in sports platform Agilitas Sports

Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy.

Trisha Medhi1214 Stories
Convergent Finance LLP funds invest Rs 400 Cr in sports platform Agilitas Sports

Monday May 15, 2023,

2 min Read

Funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, have invested Rs 400 crore in Agilitas Sports—an innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform.

It raised a total of Rs 430 crore, with the additional Rs 30 crore secured from individual investors. Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy.

Agilitas Sport was founded by Abhishek Ganguly, (outgoing Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia), Atul Bajaj (outgoing Executive Director of Sales and Operations of PUMA India), and Amit Prabhu (outgoing Chief Financial Officer of PUMA India).

State of startup funding 2020
Also Read
BYJU’S raises $250M in fresh funding: Report

“Agilitas Sports aims to disrupt and redefine the sportswear industry by seamlessly integrating innovation and technology across the product value chain from the factory floor to the retail shelf," Abhishek Ganguly, Founder, Agilitas Sports, said.

"With a hyper-focus on customer experience and customer-centricity, we endeavour to build meaningful communities in the Indian sports and sportswear space and be a catalyst towards a fit and athletic India,” he added.

“With the amazing new opportunities in India’s sportswear market, given our nation’s focus on fitness, as well as ‘Made in India’, we believe that Agilitas represents the next step in the evolution of India’s consumer story,” stated Harsha Raghavan, Managing Partner at Convergent Finance LLP.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5